Executive Assistant to Vice Presidents of Sandvik Coromant
AB Sandvik Coromant / Administratörsjobb / Sandviken Visa alla administratörsjobb i Sandviken
2025-11-14
, Ovanåker
, Gävle
, Hofors
, Ockelbo
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos AB Sandvik Coromant i Sandviken
, Gävle
, Tierp
, Östhammar
, Uppsala
eller i hela Sverige
Are you a proactive doer who thrives in a fast-paced environment? Then we have a perfect opening for you!
Right now, we are looking for a business-minded, curious and resourceful Executive Assistant to several of our Vice Presidents - someone who truly finds a passion in organizing, coordinating and multitasking in the middle of a global and dynamic environment. Are you up for the challenge?
About your job
In this position, you have a vital role in the Sandvik Coromant organization as a part of our Executive Assistant team that plans and organizes the daily work life of our managers in the Sandvik Coromant Management team.
You work as a gatekeeper for your executive and are responsible for their agenda where you coordinate activities, travels and conferences, gather information and prepare material and document outcomes. Working pro-actively you always aim to be at least one step ahead. You have a broad network, and you interact with many different parts of the Sandvik Coromant organization, as well as external customers and partners worldwide. Additionally, you contribute to finding improvements that lead to both smart and modern ways of working.
You report to one of our Vice Presidents. The location for this position is at our headquarters in Sandviken. Some international travel is part of your job.
About you
We're looking for someone with high ambitions, great service skills and a professional attitude combined with the ability and eagerness to learn new things. You have a strong integrity and build your profession on high level of trust. Your previous career most likely includes similar roles, and you're a master of structure and have excellent administrative skills. You're used to acting in a global environment. It's a plus if you have a business education. Acting in a global environment calls for excellent skills in English, verbally and in writing.
You're organized and by paying attention to details you're able to prioritize your workload and act when needed. You're confident and agile in your approach and can communicate in a professional and discrete manner. As a true team player, you enjoy networking all over our global organization. At the end of the day, you are thorough, unassuming and resourceful as you facilitate the work life of your executive!
Our culture
Innovation is in our DNA and we're proud to shape the future of manufacturing in close collaboration with our customers and partners. We believe in an inclusive, equal and open-minded culture, and we nurture our diversities to form a solid foundation for achieving great results. Add fair and rewarding benefits, as well as many different career opportunities in an inspiring global environment. Meet some of your future colleagues at our career page or visit our website, LinkedIn or Facebook page to get to know us further.
Contact information
Are you curious to know more about this position? Please contact Sanela Lundqvist, hiring manager, at +46 (0)76-531 25 08
We've already decided on which advertising channels and marketing campaigns we wish to use and respectfully decline any additional contact in that matter.
Union contacts (Sweden):
Thomas Lilja, Unionen, +46 (0)70-261 04 82
Tord Engström, Akademikerföreningen, +46 (0)76 106 62 87
Peter Olsson-Andrée, Ledarna, +46 (0)70-222 48 55
Recruitment Specialist: Anton Karlsson
How to apply
Send your application no later than November 30th, 2025. Click apply and include your resume and cover letter in English. Please note that we don't accept applications by e-mail. Job ID: R0085745.
To learn more about our recruitment process, please visit our career site or contact HR Services at hrservices.sweden@sandvik.com Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-11-30 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Ab Sandvik Coromant
(org.nr 556234-6865)
Mossvägen 10 (visa karta
)
811 81 SANDVIKEN Arbetsplats
Sandvik Coromant - Sandviken Jobbnummer
9606212