Executive Assistant / Office Manager partime!
Academic Work Sweden AB / Receptionistjobb / Stockholm Visa alla receptionistjobb i Stockholm
2025-09-19
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Academic Work Sweden AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige
Do you thrive in a lively and international office environment? We now have a unique opportunity to work as an Executive Assistant / Office Manager at one of our clients! Do you have a strong personality, a proactive mindset, and an eye for detail? Don't wait - apply today. We recruit continuously.
OM TJÄNSTEN
We are looking for an engaged and self-driven student to support the executives at a dynamic and prominent company. This unique role includes managing calendars, handling mail, booking travel, and carrying out other administrative tasks. You will be in the office 3-4 days per week to ensure a smooth working environment.
The position requires someone who feels comfortable in an international environment with many touchpoints outside Sweden. Therefore, a very professional level of English, both written and spoken, is essential.
ARBETSUPPGIFTER
Work tasks
• Manage and maintain the executives' calendars
• Handle office mail
• Be responsible for travel bookings and expense receipt handling
• Maintain and improve organization and order in the workplace
VI SÖKER DIG SOM
Someone that...
• Has a very professional level of English and Swedish, both in writing and speaking
• Is studying at university and has at least one year remaining of studies
• Has good skills in Outlook and Excel
• Is available to work on a flexible scheduele, ca 3-4 days a week
It is meritorious if you have
• Experience in similar tasks
• Interest in marketing and communication
Knowledge can be gained through education, experience, or being self-taught.
To succeed in the role, you are:
• Driven, proactive, and initiative-taking - with the ability to identify and solve problems before they occur
• Solution-oriented and able to propose new ideas and improvements
• Service-minded, communicative, and positive
We are looking for a professional "go-getter" who thrives in a fast-paced and international setting, enjoys working independently, and contributes actively to a harmonious and efficient workplace.
Our recruitment process
This recruitment process is handled by Academic Work and it is our client's wish that all questions regarding the position is directed to Academic Work.
Our selection process is continuous and the advert may close before the recruitment process is completed if we have moved forward to the next phase. The process includes two tests: one personality test and one cognitive test. The tests are tools to find the right talent for the right position, to enable equality, diversity, and a fair process.
INFORMATION OM FÖRETAGET
N/A Varaktighet, arbetstid, etc.
Deltid Ersättning
Enligt avtal Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-10-19 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "15114609". Omfattning
Detta är ett deltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Academic Work Sweden AB
(org.nr 556559-5450), http://www.academicwork.se Arbetsplats
Academic Work Jobbnummer
9516405