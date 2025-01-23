Executive assistant
About the Job
Would you like to be part of a close-knit, high-performing team where your proactive mindset and organizational skills shine? Cajory Management AB is seeking a dynamic and detail-oriented Executive Assistant to provide top-level administrative support and play an integral role in moving projects forward.
About the Role
As an Executive Assistant, you will play a central role in supporting leadership and ensuring smooth business operations. You will be the administrative hub for various assignments, requiring close collaboration with internal and external stakeholders. Many projects involve international collaboration, requiring adaptability and professionalism.
Key Responsibilities:
Produce, proofread, and distribute business documents such as reports, presentations, and correspondence in English and in Ukrainian.
Manage executive calendars, including meeting coordination and travel arrangements.
Coordinate meetings, business development activities, and events, both locally and internationally.
Oversee the front office, including welcoming visitors and managing calls.
Process invoices, manage accounts payable/receivable, and handle expense reporting.
Update and maintain records in various systems with accuracy and confidentiality.
Act as a point of contact for clients, investors, and other key stakeholders.
Proactively manage tasks, prioritize deadlines, and anticipate leadership needs.
Who Are We Looking For?
We are looking for a driven and meticulous professional with at least three years of experience in a similar role. Ideally, you've worked in international companies or nonprofit organizations, gaining experience in high-paced, project-driven environments.
Required Qualifications:
A Bachelor's degree in a relevant field.
Demonstrated experience in administration, project coordination, and invoicing.
Strong multitasking and organizational skills with a proven ability to manage competing priorities.
High proficiency in MS Office Suite (Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook).
Exceptional written and verbal communication skills in English and Ukrainian; knowledge of Swedish is a plus.
High integrity, discretion, and the ability to handle confidential information.
About Cajory Management AB
Cajory Management AB is a Stockholm-based investment and venture capital firm with a global perspective. We focus on managing diverse portfolios and fostering innovation. With a culture rooted in collaboration and excellence, we value every team member's contributions in driving success.
What We Offer:
A professional and supportive team environment.
Opportunities for personal and professional growth in a dynamic company. Så ansöker du
