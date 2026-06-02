ETL Developer

Nordic Analytiq AB / Datajobb / Stockholm
2026-06-02


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Nordic Analytiq AB offers advanced solutions to help businesses tackle complex technical challenges. We deliver tailored, high-quality platforms built on modern engineering principles. We foster a collaborative, dynamic, and agile culture to drive innovation and sustainable growth for our team members and our enterprise clients.

Job Summary
This role requires a highly independent Data Integration Specialist / ETL Developer with deep expertise in Informatica and relational databases. The position involves managing data pipelines, database operations, and scheduling tools in a collaborative environment.
Core Technical Requirements (Must-Have)
ETL Tools: Informatica PowerCenter & Informatica PowerExchange
Databases: Oracle, DB2, and strong SQL skills
OS: Linux
Preferred Skills (Nice-to-Have)
Reporting: Tableau
Scheduling: OPC / TWS (Tivoli Workload Scheduler)
Infrastructure: Mainframe operations and business understanding
Soft Skills
Self-motivated and independent
Strong communication and teamwork skills

Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-06-08
E-post: nordic.analytiq@gmail.com

Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.

Arbetsgivare
Nordic Analytiq AB (org.nr 559548-5334)
Ullaredsgränd 24 (visa karta)
125 73  ÄLVSJÖ

Jobbnummer
9943647

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