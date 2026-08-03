Commercial Manager to Hutchison Ports Stockholm
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2026-08-03
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Do you want to take full commercial responsibility in a strategically important container terminal? Are you motivated by driving business growth, building long-term customer relationships, and contributing at management level in an international organization?
We look forward to reviewing your application for the role of Commercial Manager at Hutchison Ports Stockholm.
About the position
As Commercial Manager at Hutchison Ports Stockholm (HPS), you hold the overall responsibility for the company's commercial agenda. You are a key member of the management team and report directly to the CEO. The role combines strategic commercial development with hands-on execution and stakeholder management.
You are accountable for managing and developing an assigned portfolio of national and international customer accounts. Your mission is to drive volume growth, revenue improvement, and long-term profitability through structured contractual agreements and proactive business development.
The objective of the role is to positively influence and grow customers' business in order to sustain and strengthen HPS's long-term profitability, focusing on structured growth initiatives and yield optimization.
The role involves close collaboration with customers, internal departments, third-party stakeholders, and infrastructure partners. You are responsible for ensuring that commercial targets and strategic objectives are met - and exceeded - within agreed cost budgets.
Key responsibilities include:
Own and drive the commercial strategy for assigned customer portfolios
Negotiate and manage structured commercial agreements at national and international level
Drive volume growth and revenue optimization to maximize return on operational assets
Develop new business opportunities and expand the customer base
Manage stakeholder communication and align expectations across customers and partners
Prepare and develop marketing materials (brochures, magazines, handouts, digital content, banners)
Organize customer events and promotional activities to strengthen long-term relationships
Act as a role model and ambassador for HPS, demonstrating strong business acumen and leadership behaviours
Monitor, measure, and exceed strategic business and performance objectives
About you
We are looking for a commercially driven and proactive sales professional who thrives in a dynamic and international environment. You are confident in taking ownership, opening new doors, negotiating at senior levels, and influencing both internal and external stakeholders.
To succeed in the role, we believe you:
Hold a Bachelor's degree (MBA is preferred)
Have 4–6 years of experience in a commercial or sales-focused role, ideally within freight forwarding, logistics, shipping, or related industries
Have a strong track record of driving business development and creating new opportunities
Possess a strong understanding of port operations and supporting functions
Have experience working with information systems related to commercial processes
Are highly proficient in MS Office
Communicate fluently in both Swedish and English, verbally and in writing
As a person, you are business-oriented, relationship-driven, and strongly results-focused. You are not afraid to initiate contact, open new dialogues, and proactively pursue opportunities. You demonstrate integrity, leadership maturity, and the ability to build trust across organizations. You are comfortable representing the company externally and take pride in acting as an ambassador for Hutchison Ports Stockholm. It is considered a merit if you have experience or a good understanding of port operations.
Location
The position is based at the container terminal in Norvik, Nynäshamn. The role involves approximately 100 travel days per year, primarily related to customer meetings, stakeholder engagement, and business development activities at both national and international level.
Contact
In this recruitment process, Hutchison Ports collaborates with Delve Interim & Search.
For further information, please feel free to contact Linus Erwander at +46 729 62 07 67 or linus.erwander@delvegroup.se
.
As interviews and candidate selection are conducted on an ongoing basis, we encourage you to submit your application as soon as possible. We look forward to hearing from you.
About Hutchison Ports
Hutchison Ports is one of the key business units of the CK Hutchison Group, headquartered in Hong Kong, employing approximately 300,000 people worldwide. Hutchison Ports is the world's leading port investor, developer and operator, handling over 80 million containers annually across 52 ports in 26 countries.
In Sweden, Hutchison Ports has signed a 25-year agreement with Stockholms Hamnar to operate the new container terminal in Norvik, Nynäshamn. The facility enables the relocation of container operations from Frihamnen in central Stockholm, supporting long-term regional development.
The Norvik terminal has a capacity of 500,000 TEU at full operation, an 800-meter berth, a water depth of 16.5 meters, and a direct rail connection within the terminal — making it one of the most capable container terminals in the Baltic Sea region.
With global expertise in container port operations and a strong international customer network, Hutchison Ports is well positioned to reshape container shipping in the Baltic region. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2027-01-30 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-7302049-2128934". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Delve Interim & Search AB
(org.nr 559542-5579), https://delve.teamtailor.com
Stockholms Centralstation (visa karta
)
111 20 STOCKHOLM Arbetsplats
Delve Interim & Search Jobbnummer
10020443