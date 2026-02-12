ERP Support & System Specialist
2026-02-12
Why Join Us?
We're on a mission to empower people with disabilities to do what they once did or never thought possible. As the world-leader in assistive communication solutions, we empower our customers to express themselves, connect with the world, and live richer lives.
At Tobii Dynavox, you can grow your career within a dynamic, global company that has a clear, impactful purpose - with the flexibility to also do what truly matters to you outside of work. What's more, you'll be part of a work culture where collaboration is the norm and individuality is welcomed.
As a member of our team, you'll have the power to grow ideas in an unconventional environment. At the same time, you'll work in a culture of ongoing learning and development, allowing you to constantly expand your area of expertise.
About the role:
We are scaling our IT Product Management function to deliver business outcomes through our enterprise platforms and are seeking a proactive and detail-oriented ERP Support & System Specialist to join our team and ensure the smooth running of our ERP environment.
As Support & System Specialist, you will be responsible for providing first-line ERP support, managing user access and roles in Dynamics 365 (D365), and coordinating the resolution of technical and functional issues between users, IT, and business stakeholders. You will play a critical part in maintaining reliable daily operations and supporting continuous improvement initiatives.
Key responsibilities:
ERP User Support: Provide fast and effective support to ERP users by promptly triaging and resolving reported issues.
User Administration in Dynamics 365: Administer user roles, permissions, and environment setups within D365 to maintain system security and compliance.
Testing and Release Coordination: Coordinate testing and release readiness activities in collaboration with cross-functional teams.
Cross-Team Collaboration: Work closely with IT, applications specialists, and end users to support clear communication and efficient issue resolution.
System Performance Monitoring: Monitor system performance and proactively identify areas for improvement. Implement necessary actions to enhance reliability and efficiency, supporting continuous optimization of the ERP environment.
What we are looking for
Technical/Functional Skills
ERP Experience: Hands-on experience with ERP systems, ideally Microsoft D365, with a solid understanding of platform functionalities and administration.
Problem Solving: Demonstrated ability to troubleshoot technical and functional issues, approaching challenges with a proactive and analytical mindset.
Soft Skills
Communication: Strong communication skills, with the ability to clearly convey information to both technical and non-technical stakeholders and facilitate collaboration across teams.
Collaboration: Working effectively with cross-functional teams helps drive successful outcomes and fosters a positive workplace culture.
Curiosity: Demonstrates a strong curiosity about surrounding systems within the ERP environment and shows self-driven initiative to explore, understand, and find solutions.
Apply today!
We believe in empowering individuals - including our own employees - to reach their full potential. So, if you want to change lives while growing your own career, we'd love to hear from you.
Where we stand:
We believe diversity not only enriches our workplace culture, but also gives us a strategic advantage. Working with people from a variety of backgrounds and perspectives helps us all become better communicators, better problem solvers, and better human beings. Our differences make us stronger.
Tobii Dynavox values equality of opportunity, human dignity, and racial/ethnic and cultural diversity. Tobii Dynavox does not discriminate against individuals on the basis of race, color, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, religion, disability, age, veteran status, ancestry, or national or ethnic origin.
