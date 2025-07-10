ERP Solution Architect
2025-07-10
The opportunity
We are seeking a highly experience ERP Solution Architect with deep expertise in SAP Project Systems (PS) to join our ERP Global Center of Expertise (COE). This role plays a critical part in designing, optimizing and implementing E2E solutions that support complex project lifecycle management across the organization using the SAP S/4HANA.
How you'll make an impact
Lead the implementation, configuration, and support of the SAP PS module within the SAP S/4HANA landscape.
Collaborate with Global Product Owners (GPO) to analyze, document, and align business requirements with the global process strategy.
Support our SAP consultant partner to translate requirements into functional specifications and ensure high-quality solution delivery through effective system configuration.
Drive enhancements and new functionalities, promoting continuous improvement and innovation.
Work together with our SAP partner and the business to execute testing activities (Unit, Integration, UAT and Regression in coordination with end users.
Oversee vendor performance, ensuring timely, high-quality delivery and alignment with solution design solution.
Facilitate knowledge transfer and training for internal teams and vendors, including the creation of training materials and e-learning tools.
Provide strategic guidance on system enhancements, upgrades, and digitalization opportunities in the PO2C (Project Opportunity to Close) domain.
Your background
Proven experience in SAP PS module implementation and support, preferably in an SAP S/4HANA environment.
Strong skills in business process analysis, functional design, and system configuration.
Experience in project coordination, vendor management, and cross-functional collaboration.
Ability to document and communicate complex requirements clearly and effectively.
Proven experience in multiple full-cycle SAP implementation and rollouts.
A proactive, solution-oriented mindset with a passion for continuous improvement.
Excellent communication skills in English; experience in a multicultural environment is a plus.
What we offer
Collective agreement
Flexible working time
Health care and wellness allowance
Fantastic career opportunities within Hitachi Energy both within Sweden and globally
Mentor to support you throughout onboard phase
Various trainings and education supporting employee development
Diversified company with over 70+ nationalities working in Sweden
Supplementary compensation for parental leave
Employee Benefit Portal with thousands of discounts and perks
More about us
Are you ready for a new exciting challenge? Does the above description sound like you? Welcome to apply now! Applications will be reviewed on an ongoing basis, so don't delay - apply today!
This position is based in Ludvika or Västerås
Recruiting Manager alexandre.moraes@hitachienergy.com
