ERP Solution Architect - Order & Distribution Module
Volvo Business Services AB / Organisationsutvecklarjobb / Göteborg Visa alla organisationsutvecklarjobb i Göteborg
2023-09-27
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Volvo Business Services AB i Göteborg
, Mölndal
, Borås
, Trollhättan
, Uddevalla
eller i hela Sverige
THIS IS US, YOUR NEW COLLEAGUES
You will be part of an engaged and high paced team in an international and multicultural environment within a department developing and supporting our future IT solutions in the production and distribution area. We find ourselves on the cusp of a transformation with heavy investments to transform and modernize our overall IT architecture. We are supporting the Volvo Group's Digital ambitions to become a fully agile, data-driven company, and we are building the foundations, supported by improved use of digital data through its lifecycle.
The team of Manufacturing is highly focus on the digital transformation and we are on a journey into new ways of working. We target the Penta Manufacturing digital solutions and covering the end-to-end core processes. We are driving several exciting transformation projects and initiatives to digitalize our business processes and leverage the value of data and become a fully data-driven company.
Our existing IT solutions comprises of a mix of varied technologies mainly Commercial Off the shelf (COTS) IT solutions and SaaS solutions from vendors. Our ERP system is JD Edwards.
WHO ARE YOU?
Are you interested in digitalization, the latest technology and an organization that cares about its employees?
Do you want to work with a bunch of incredibly driven, passionate, and skilled people?
As a person, you have analytical skills, and you love to solve problems. You are good in communication, both when it comes to technical details as well as business needs. You have ability to build relationships and networks. You act with a sense of ownership and work with the team in mind. You like multi-tasking and to take ownership. Being a team player with positive mindset and a customer-oriented attitude is in your nature, and you know the various challenges. You must care for empowerment, inspiration and a "can do" attitude. You have experience from planning or supply chain.
You will take on the responsibility for the architecture in the solution portfolio together with your architect colleagues. We want you to drive our digital agenda of our cloud environment and future technologies like IoT. This includes transformations and development of capabilities, value streams, information entities, applications and to some extent technology.
You understand code development and the principles and able to mentor developers and to do reviews. You manage IT integration solutions using relevant platforms, support services, methods, and guidelines. You need to have the ability to design solutions/systems following modern patterns such as cloud architecture, service, micro-services, integrating external partners, micro-services and other pattern that contribute to decouple solution components. Being hands on experience in JD Edward, Oracle, Azure and Citizen development is a advantage.
You are curious to understand and work on all layers of a solution or service stack, from the presentation layer down to the infrastructure layer. You will be part of a global team where you will be driving analysis and architecture in portfolio pre-studies and act as Lead architect in prioritized initiatives. A good understanding of ERP systems, COTS application, and infrastructure(database) is an advantage.
Did we caught your attention - Join our ride today and help us make a difference for the future of sustainable power solutions.
The preferred location for the position is Gothenburg (you need to hold a Swedish/EU work permit).
For more information, please contact
Anna Maria Kjellberg, Head of Penta Manufacturing +46 31 3223858, email annamaria.kjellberg@volvo.com
Therese Envall, Human Resources, Volvo Group Digital & IT, +46 313223797
Union representatives Gothenburg
Akademikerna - Therese Koggdal, +46 470 387855
Unionen - Johan Svedberg +46 31 3222712
Kindly note that due to GDPR, we will not accept applications via mail. Please use our career site. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-10-27 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Volvo Business Services AB
(org.nr 556029-5197)
405 08 GÖTEBORG Arbetsplats
Volvo Group Jobbnummer
8145079