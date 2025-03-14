Epic Owner
2025-03-14
What you will do:
At Volvo Trucks Technology you will contribute to the transformation of our company, the transport industry and society at large. As an Epic Owner, you will play a key role in driving improvements in our CAD/PDM/PLM domain and ensuring successful delivery of business value. You will own and manage epics from inception to completion, acting as a bridge between vision and execution. This role requires a strategic mindset, strong leadership skills, and a deep understanding of agile methodologies. You will work closely with product managers, stakeholders, development teams, and other epic owners to align on goals, prioritize work, and ensure timely delivery of high-quality capabilities that meet our business needs.
Key Responsibilities:
* Epic Management: Lead the life cycle of epics from idea generation and backlog refinement through to implementation, release, and feedback collection.
* Strategic Alignment: Collaborate with business stakeholders to understand business priorities, align epics with vision, and translate high-level objectives into actionable work items.
* Prioritization & Planning: Develop and maintain an epic roadmap, clearly prioritizing features and deliverables based on business value, user needs, and technical feasibility.
* Stakeholder Communication: Serve as the primary point of contact for all matters related to the epic. Effectively communicate progress, risks, and dependencies with both internal and external stakeholders, ensuring transparency and alignment throughout the process.
* Team Collaboration: Engage with cross-functional teams, including engineering, manufacturing, aftermarket, IT to ensure all aspects of the epic are well-understood, and any impediments are proactively addressed.
* Customer-Centric Focus: Advocate for the business value throughout the epic life cycle, ensuring features are developed with a user efficiency-first mindset and deliver measurable value.
* Continuous Improvement: Participate in agile ceremonies, retrospectives, and improvement initiatives to ensure that the team remains high-performing and continually improves processes.
Your future team:
Platform & Digital Collaboration is a great diversity team with great experience, that are eager to continue learn and develop to be able to support the organization in the best possible ways.
The team currently comprises 13 members, including both regular employees and consultants.
Who are you?
A person with a positive mindset and excellent communication skills. You love to inspire, develop, and motivate your colleagues and yourself. Your strong technical experience, passion and drive make you a natural leader of challenging tasks that demand exploring new knowledge areas. With your business value-focused approach, you are passionate about creating the best solutions and experiences. Most importantly, you believe in the power of collaboration between diverse teams to bring new and innovative ideas to the table.
Skills & Qualifications:
* Experience: 10+ years of driving initiatives within CAD, PDM/PLM domain.
* Agile Mindset: Strong understanding and experience with Agile methodologies (e.g., Scrum, SAFe, Stable Team) and a passion for lean and iterative development.
* Leadership: Demonstrated ability to lead cross-functional teams, drive decision-making, and influence without direct authority.
* Problem-Solving: Excellent analytical skills with the ability to quickly understand complex issues, identify solutions, and communicate these effectively to different audiences.
* Communication: Outstanding verbal and written communication skills, with an ability to articulate complex concepts clearly to both technical and non-technical stakeholders.
* Organizational Skills: Exceptional organizational and multitasking skills, capable of managing multiple priorities in a fast-paced environment.
* Customer-Centricity: A strong sense of empathy for the end-user and a commitment to delivering value and excellent user experience.
* Adaptability: Ability to thrive in a dynamic, rapidly evolving environment, embracing change and bringing creative solutions to the table.
* Technical Acumen: A solid understanding of CAD, PDM/PLM domain is highly desirable.
Education: Master of science in a relevant field or experience that we view as equivalent.
Preferred Qualifications:
* Experience with tools like Azure DevOps, Confluence, or similar agile project management tools.
* Experience of CREO, WINDCHILL, KOLA (Volvo Group PDM)
* Familiarity with automotive industry standards and regulations in the CAD, PDM/PLM domain.
If you have any questions regardig this role you are welcome to contact hiring manager Adilson Lima adilson.lima@volvo.com
We look forward to your application, please apply no later then the 24th of march.
