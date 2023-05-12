Entry Level Detector Scientist, beam monitors
The European Spallation Source is one of the largest science and technology infrastructure projects being built today. The project includes the most powerful linear proton accelerator ever built, a five-tonne, helium-cooled tungsten target wheel, 15 state-of-the-art neutron instruments, a suite of laboratories, and a supercomputing data management and software development centre. It is a brand new Big Science organisation and we are building it from the ground up.
The Detector Group at ESS within the Neutron Scattering Systems (NSS) Division is looking for an Entry Level Detector Scientist. This is an opportunity to learn and grow while also contributing to the development of an iconic facility. We are collaborating with world-class partners to accomplish something truly unique: to contribute to becoming a leading research facility.
About the team
The tasks and responsibilities of the Detector group include but are not limited to:
• In-house development and construction of detector systems
• Integration of commercial detector systems from ESS in-kind partners
• Coordination of common detector systems across the ESS instrument suite
• Support the instrument construction teams during installation, commissioning, and operation
About the role
As an Entry Level Detector Scientist you will:
• Join a team of scientists, engineers, and technicians aiming to deliver the neutron beam monitors for the ESS beam lines
• Develop and deploy novel neutron beam monitors and other detectors for the ESS instrument suite
• Participate in experimental campaigns to evaluate detector performance
• Perform data analysis and detector simulations
• Collaborate closely with engineers and technicians
• Participate in the installation and commissioning of one of ESS's largest and most crucial projects, namely, beam monitors and neutron detectors.
About you
We believe you have experience in some of the following areas:
• PhD in physics or engineering
• Detector instrumentation and detector R&D in gaseous detector technologies. Although highly desired, other detector technologies are also considered
• Neutron scattering and neutron detector technologies. Although advantageous, it is not absolutely necessary
• Preparing experimental setups for detector performance evaluation, such as beam tests
• Data analysis and programming, preferably using Python and C/C++
• Detector simulation software such as GEANT4, GARFIELD, FLUKA etc
• Finite element method software such as COMSOL or ANSYS. Although advantageous, it is not absolutely necessary
• Excellent communication and interpersonal skills to be able to interact effectively with a diverse group of scientists, engineers, and technical staff
• Excellent oral and written English skills are a prerequisite; knowledge of other European languages would be an advantage
• Working in an international research environment
We are building ESS from the ground up, so we need someone who is comfortable not only following procedures, but also creating them. We attach great importance to personality and attitude, so we're looking for a real team player: Someone who is sociable, has excellent communication skills and who likes to collaborate with different people.
What ESS will offer
• an opportunity to contribute to the future of neutron science
• a workplace full of creative individuals and people from all over the world
• a challenging, exciting, and fast-paced work environment
• market competitive compensation that is individual and differentiated according to role, responsibilities, individual skills, abilities, and achievements
• benefits including 30 days of annual leave as well as more than 10 days of public holidays and company days off or days with limited working hours, flexible working arrangements, and a focus on work-life balance.
• where applicable, relocation support and allowances may be available.
Duration & Location
The position is for a 3 year fixed-term agreement. The position is to be filled as soon as possible. Your workplace will be situated in Lund, Sweden. The majority of the work will be done between the Lund ESS offices and the Detector Group workshops. If necessary, you may also be required to visit or spend significant time at other collaborating partners and neutron science centres.
Application & Contact
Please provide your curriculum vitae and cover letter in English by clicking on "apply" and following the instructions. Note that we only accept applications via the ESS website or ESS intranet. Internal candidates are encouraged to apply through the intranet. We accept candidates into the recruitment process continuously, so please do not hesitate to apply. This position will remain open until a suitable candidate has been found.
Certain roles at ESS require health and safety checks and/or security clearance procedures, which will be performed as part of the recruitment process.
The last day for receiving application is May 16th, 2023 - so submit your application as soon as soon as you can.
For more information regarding the ESS recruitment process, please follow this link https://europeanspallationsource.se/ess-recruitment-process
or contact Kathryn Quaak- Recruitment partner - at kathryn.quaak@ess.eu
. For further information regarding the position, please contact Kevin Fissum- Group Leader - via kevin.fissum@ess.eu
For SACO/Swedish Association of Graduate Engineers representative Marc Kickulies at marc.kickulies@ess.eu
.
