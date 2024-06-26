Enterprise Sales Engineer
2024-06-26
What you will do
As a Sales Engineer, you'll be the technical expertise of our sales team which means you will translate complex security solutions into clear, actionable insights for potential and existing clients. In this role you will be working with both pre-sale and post-sale.
You'll design and build comprehensive POCs, showcasing the value of our solutions and their fit for the prospect's specific technical needs. You'll also be the point person for all technical questions, providing technical answers or seamlessly connecting prospects with the right team member. Working alongside sales representatives and account executives in your team, you'll be analyzing customer needs and proposing effective solutions.
You'll ensure successful customer onboarding and product adoption, becoming a trusted advisor for our enterprise customers. Leveraging your understanding of technical knowledge, you'll proactively solve complex problems and identify areas for optimization. As a champion for best practices, you'll advocate for effective processes within the sales organization. You'll also provide guidance and mentorship to junior colleagues, fostering a collaborative and supportive environment.
Skills & Requirements
Who you are
You have previous experience of sales in the software industry, both pre-sales and post-sales, and an understanding of technical frameworks
Experience in cloud app architecture and web app development, including experience with cloud platforms (AWS, Azure, Google Cloud), web frameworks (React, Angular, Node.js), APIs, and python scripting
You can explain technical cybersecurity concepts with ease through presentations, demos, and whiteboard sessions and have the ability to run a full POC and troubleshoot technical challenges
You'll analyze client needs and craft solutions that seamlessly integrate Detectify into their security posture
You thrive on tackling complex challenges, finding creative solutions that empower businesses
So, what do you think?
We are proud to foster an inclusive workplace free from discrimination. We strongly believe that diversity of experience, perspectives, and background will lead to a better environment for our employees and a better product. This is something we value deeply and we encourage everyone to be a part of changing the way the world thinks about security! Go hack yourself!
Hybrid work
This position is for the Stockholm office. We offer hybrid working, with access to our office in central Stockholm. We currently do not offer relocation for this position
Started by a group of ethical hackers, Detectify offers cybersecurity solutions that combine human ingenuity with automation. We believe that the fear of cyber threats should never stand in the way of digital greatness.
At Detectify, your opinion and ideas matter. You'll belong to a diverse, dedicated, and forever curious team that recognizes the power of knowledge sharing and challenging the status quo.
