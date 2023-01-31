Enterprise Cloud Native Products & Technology Lead
2023-01-31
AstraZeneca is a global, innovation-driven biopharmaceutical business that focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of prescription medicines for some of the world's most serious diseases. But we're more than one of the world's leading pharmaceutical companies. At AstraZeneca, we're proud to have an outstanding workplace culture that encourages innovation and collaboration. Here, employees are empowered to express diverse perspectives and are made to feel valued, energized and rewarded for their ideas and creativity!
Role
We are looking for an expert Cloud Native Lead to join our Enterprise AI Platforms and Operations Team. The Enterprise AI Platforms and Operations Team are responsible for building and running the platforms, tooling and infrastructure that powers AstraZeneca's ambition to use AI in every step of the value chain, from discovering new compounds to patient safety systems.
We achieve this through a combination of technical leadership and agile focused development, continuously evaluating the fast-moving advancements in Machine Learning tooling for challenges across AstraZeneca's R&D, Commercial and Operations domains. We deliver these tools through easy to access development environments that allow AstraZeneca's Data Scientists and Machine Learning Engineers to focus on building ground-breaking solutions for patients at scale.
You will be part of a collaborative team of multidisciplinary engineers and together have the chance to create tools that will advance the standard of healthcare, improving the lives of millions of patients across the globe. Our data science platforms will support major AI initiatives such as clinical trial data analysis, knowledge graph analytics, patient safety systems, deep learning led drug discovery, software as a medical device system.
As a Cloud Native Lead with an interest in building complex systems, you will be responsible for inventing how we use technology, machine learning, and data to enable the productivity of AstraZeneca. You will help build, deploy and develop our next generation of platforms and tools at scale.
Key Accountabilities
* Collaborate with Data Scientists and Machine Learning Engineers from across the company to understand their challenges and work with them to build the platform that underpins their research
* Be a part of a hard-working agile team, continuously improving AstraZeneca's Machine Learning development environments, platforms and tooling
* Adapt standard machine learning methods to best exploit modern parallel environments (e.g., distributed clusters, multicore SMP, and GPU).
* Work closely and collaboratively with internal governance and compliance functions such as Cyber Security and Data Privacy to secure our estate without obstructing end-user productivity.
* Champion a "production first mindset" to ensure the necessary infrastructure and platforms are available to scale exploratory research to production.
* Liaise with other teams to enhance our technological stack, to enable the adoption of the latest advances in Data Processing and AI.
* Provide the vital cloud native services to support the deployment and monitoring of ML solutions in production Optimizing solutions for performance and scalability.
Requirements
* BSc/MSc/PhD degree in Computer Science or related quantitative or analytical field
* Significant experience with machine learning cloud native ecosystem environments & services (e.g., Kubernetes, Helm, Kustomise, Kubeflow, Ray, Seldon) is essential.
* Demonstrable knowledge of building data science and machine learning environments to a production standard.
* Modern DevOps mindset, using best of breed DevOps toolchains, such as ArgoCD, Docker, Git.
* Experience with infrastructure as code technology such as Ansible and Terraform.
* Adapt standard machine learning methods to best exploit modern parallel environments (e.g., distributed clusters and GPU)
* Strong software coding skills, with proficiency in Python, however exceptional ability in any language will be recognized.
* Experience with SAFe agile principles and practices.
* Experience working with internal security standards and frameworks
Other Desirable Skills
* Experience in implementing & maintaining GxP compliant life science systems, will be looked upon favourably
* Certification in appropriate areas will be viewed favourably (CKA). Experience building large scale data processing pipelines. e. g. Hadoop/Spark and SQL.
* Multi cloud experience (AWS/Azure/GCP)
