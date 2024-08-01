Enterprise Architect
Company Description
IKEA is on a constant journey to create a better everyday life for the many people by continuously reinvent ourselves as we continue to grow and develop to meet and exceed our customers' needs. We will transform our digital capabilities, bringing business processes, people, data & technology together - an enabler for IKEA to become an even better home furnishing company in the future. A journey that needs passionate people who embrace change, dare to question, and want to make a difference.
We are looking for an Enterprise Architect to our great small team of architects in Älmhult. We are looking for someone with a strong holistic business focus, well structured, communicative and with a balanced mix between "making things right" and "making things happen".
To succeed in the role, we believe that you have some years of experience from working with business transformation in the role as architect, process developer, project leader or similar. Previous experience from IKEA is considered a plus, but not a must.
Does it sound like a job for you?
Job Description
As an Enterprise Architect, you will play an instrumental role in making IKEA Components ready for the future; ensuring that we implement the strategic movements needed to be able to grow our business.
Among other things, you will:
Work closely with business and development leaders to ensure that we have a common and aligned view of our wished position, for our business as well as for our digital solutions.
Develop digital roadmaps that are in line with our wished position, business priorities and strategies.
Develop architecture blueprints, goals, principles and design patterns and ensure that those are being followed in projects and other change initiatives.
Guide and support in the journey of securing a good documentation of our as-is landscape.
Continuously work with improving the overall architecture capability at IKEA Components in all aspects; Business, data, information systems and technology architecture.
Qualifications
To shine in this role, we believe that you:
Have strong leadership skills and can make things happen, even if everything is not clear from start.
Have a strong business focus and find motivation in working together with business leaders and other stakeholders across IKEA to achieve great business results.
Can break down and explain complex topics in a simple and straight-forward way.
Are analytical, with a holistic mindset and long-term thinking.
Are curious and passionate about how new technology can be used to improve our business.
We believe that you have some years of experience from leading business and/or digital transformation in the role as architect, process developer, project leader or similar.
About the company
IKEA Components hold a unique position in the IKEA value chain. With business in six continents, we are responsible to develop, purchase and supply components and materials to IKEA suppliers, retailers and customers all over the world. We are currently around 1,400 co-workers at IKEA Components globally whereof the majority are located in our three sites in Sweden, Slovakia and China. The Älmhult office is planned to move more centrally in Älmhult in the beginning of 2025, just a few minutes walking distance from the train station and IKEA of Sweden.
Additional information
We look forward to receiving your application in English by latest August 15th, 2024. Please note that we will be interviewing continuously, which means that we may close the application process earlier than stated if we find the right candidate. The position is based in Älmhult, Sweden.
If you have any questions about the position, please contact hiring manager Ola Magnusson at ola.magnusson2@inter.ikea.com
. If you have questions about the recruitment process, please contact Monaka Perumal at monaka.perumal@inter.ikea.com Så ansöker du
