Enterprise Architect - Digital Product domain
Alfa Laval Technologies AB / Supportteknikerjobb / Lund Visa alla supportteknikerjobb i Lund
2024-09-19
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Burlöv
, Kävlinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Alfa Laval Technologies AB i Lund
, Staffanstorp
, Landskrona
, Sjöbo
, Ronneby
eller i hela Sverige
Every day, we get opportunities to make a positive impact - on our colleagues, partners, customers and society. Together, we're pioneering the solutions of the future and unlocking the full potential of precious resources. Trusted to act on initiative, we challenge conventional thinking to develop world-leading technologies that inspire progress in vital areas, including energy, food, water and shipping.
As we push forward, the innovative, open spirit that fuels our 140-year-old start-up culture and rapid growth also drives our personal growth. So, as we shape a more resourceful, less wasteful world, we build our careers too.
Background
Our current Enterprise Architect within the Digital Product domain will move on to another exciting adventure within Alfa Laval and we are therefore seeking a highly skilled and experienced Enterprise Architect to join our Product Value Stream team. The successful candidate will play a crucial role in driving the strategic direction and architectural vision for our product enrichment, product lifecycle management, and configuration management initiatives, what we call the One Product Platform.
We are currently on a digital transformation journey to prepare for our future challenges, and this is where we need you!
Who you are
We are looking for a colleague with strong interpersonal skills, who will guide and lead others on our architectural journey. To succeed in this role, you are structured and driven, with the ability to see the big picture. You have a curious mind which keeps up with technological development and practices within the digital product area and apply those pragmatically with focus on business value.
About the job
As our new Enterprise Architect for Digital Product, you will be responsible for developing and maintaining our architectural roadmap, using that as the vital instrument to evolve the area over time. You will be responsible for the architectural runway for our PLM, Product Enrichment and Configurations platforms, ensuring product information is residing in our target systems, our One Product Platform foundation.
You will also ensure there is a sustainable and reliable framework and best practices for transforming our legacy solutions to modern technology. You will support our agile teams with guidelines and architectural decisions for development.
In addition, you will work closely together with Enterprise and Solution Architects and other key stakeholders to optimize the solution landscape across Value Streams.
What you know
You have a solid technical background and good knowledge in relevant technologies including PLM Siemens Team Center, Tacton Configurator and InRiver Product information platforms. Experience of both backend and frontend technologies is a merit.
Experience in similar roles, either as enterprise, domain or solution architect where you have been working in cross business functions, in international and multi-cultural environments would also be seen as a benefit.
You have the ability to translate business strategies, objectives and processes into efficient flexible and sustainable solutions and architecture. You have experience in agile methodologies and preferably Scaled Agile Framework (SAFe) which is used at Alfa Laval.
What's in it for you?
We offer a challenging position in an open and friendly environment where we help each other to develop and create value. Your work will have a true impact on Alfa Laval's future success, driving towards Positive Impact for our Planet.
For more information, please contact
Manal Mohamed, Talent Acquisition Partner at
For union information, please contact:
Johan Ranhög, Akademikerna, +46 46 2891664
Stefan Sandell, Ledarna, +46 46 367364
Bror Garcia Lantz, Unionen, +46 709 366985
Please, submit your application as soon as possible, we will review continuously until October 1st 2024.
Due to GDPR reasons, we don't accept applications sent directly via email, they will be automatically disregarded.
#LI-MM1 Ersättning
Not Specified Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-10-03 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "5a62a6ded5b6c2ad". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Alfa Laval Technologies AB
(org.nr 556016-8642) Arbetsplats
https://career.alfalaval.com/jobs/search Jobbnummer
8910979