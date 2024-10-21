Enterprise Account Executive
Remote Technology Sweden AB / Säljarjobb / Stockholm Visa alla säljarjobb i Stockholm
2024-10-21
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Remote Technology Sweden AB i Stockholm
Sell Abnormal security solutions to your defined territory with the goal to overachieve new annual recurring revenue quota
Work enterprise accounts (>3k mailbox organizations) from initial conversations through signing a contract and up-selling once they're a customer.
Prospect and generate new business opportunities with enterprise accounts (>3k mailbox organizations) to supply enough pipeline for them to hit sales targets.
Work with Customer success to ensure a timely renewal and expansion sale opportunities
Continually document results and maintain accurate data across all sales systems (Salesforce, Highspot, Close Plan)
Be a voice for the customer/prospect with internal teams including Sales Engineering/POV team, Product and Marketing to ensure appropriate prioritization to close more revenue. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-11-04
E-post: immigration+sweden@remote.com Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Remote Technology Sweden AB
(org.nr 559282-0327)
103 25 STOCKHOLM Jobbnummer
8968974