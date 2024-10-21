Enterprise Account Executive

Remote Technology Sweden AB / Säljarjobb / Stockholm
2024-10-21


Sell Abnormal security solutions to your defined territory with the goal to overachieve new annual recurring revenue quota
Work enterprise accounts (>3k mailbox organizations) from initial conversations through signing a contract and up-selling once they're a customer.
Prospect and generate new business opportunities with enterprise accounts (>3k mailbox organizations) to supply enough pipeline for them to hit sales targets.
Work with Customer success to ensure a timely renewal and expansion sale opportunities
Continually document results and maintain accurate data across all sales systems (Salesforce, Highspot, Close Plan)
Be a voice for the customer/prospect with internal teams including Sales Engineering/POV team, Product and Marketing to ensure appropriate prioritization to close more revenue.

