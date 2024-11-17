English speaking cleaner (full-time)
2024-11-17
Cleaning company Housekeeping Långedrag AB is looking for full-time cleaners in Gothenburg. Work Monday-Friday (08:00-17:00)
If you like cleaning, want to have full-time job Monday to Friday, great and supportive team, fixed monthly salary, stability and growth opportunities, then this job is for you!
If you speak English, have cleaning experience (private home cleaning, not office cleaning) and B category driver's license (personal car is not needed), apply by sending your CV to jobb@langehouse.se
The application review process is ongoing, so do not hesitate and apply now.
OBS! B category driver's license and English language are obligatory requirements.
Hope to see you soon!
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-11-30
E-post: jobb@langehouse.se
