Engineering Managers to IAR in Uppsala
I.A.R. Systems AB / Chefsjobb / Uppsala Visa alla chefsjobb i Uppsala
2025-01-31
, Östhammar
, Sigtuna
, Österåker
, Håbo
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos I.A.R. Systems AB i Uppsala
About the Role
As an Engineering Manager, you will drive the organization's goals by empowering and engaging with the technical experts in your team, while supporting the success of a group of experienced software engineers by clearly communicating expectations, initiatives, and objectives.
You will contribute to the evolution of solutions targeting the embedded domain as part of the Engineering division. We are striving for better ways of working as well as advancing the solutions engineering model. You will accomplish this by collaborating with stakeholders across various domains, both technical and organizational. Your responsibilities will include budget preparations, full employment journey, individual coaching, and your teams' delivery of value to stakeholders while working towards company goals.
In Engineering we work together with development of products that our customers use in their development of embedded systems. We provide customers with IDEs, debuggers, probes for connectivity to hardware devices for programming and debugging, compiles, linkers, static analysis tools, tools for state machine modelling, and plugins for VS Code and Eclipse. Additionally, we provide security solutions to protect our customers' IP through the lifecycle of their products.
Openings in three Engineering Teams
The restructuring of our engineering department now creates openings for three new Engineering Managers to join IAR! The qualifications we are looking for are similar for all three roles, as the overall responsibility of an Engineering Manager is consistent regardless of which team you lead. The size of each team is in between 10-15 people, and all three managers will work mainly from our Uppsala office.
What differs is the product area you will be part of, as each team focuses on its own specific domain. Together with Product owners, you will be involved in leading the work within your team The technical and strategic focus areas will vary depending on the team you belong to. No matter which team you are part of, there will be a lot of cooperation together with other Engineering Managers as well. Learn more about the teams below!
Debugger devices, Probes and LMS team
This team focuses on developing and maintaining debugger technology on desktop for customer developers as well as for our probes, and adding support for hardware devices. Hardware device support in the debugger is enabling customers to connect to the right hardware in a seamless and efficient manner. This also includes work with VHDL design and software that runs on the hardware probes as well as on a PC. In addition to this, the team is responsible for our license management system, which is a product encompassing both Windows and Linux-based solutions, as well as a cloud service. The team primarily works with C and C++ in both embedded and PC environments, using modern technologies to create high-quality and scalable solutions.
Product Governance team
This international team, with members in both Sweden and Cambridge, is responsible for some of IAR's strategic functions within system architecture, product ownership, project management and product documentation. The team plays a central role in supporting the entire Engineering organization by delivering system level expertise and need to interact across, and beyond, Engineering. When applying for this role, your experience from project management, or work as a product owner in addition to leading people is more important than the technical aspects of embedded components and PC software development (see success factors for the roles below). The team works on developing and maintaining the system architecture for our solutions, while also being responsible for product documentation and system level leadership for Engineering to deliver on their commitments. In the team's daily work they come across products and solutions developed using technologies such as C, C++, Python, Java, C#, assembler, VHDL, MFC, and Qt.
IDE team
Our IDE team develops and maintains IAR's Embedded Workbench, plugins for VSCode, and Eclipse. These are used by our customers to edit, build, debug, and analyze embedded applications. The team focuses on creating a user-friendly and efficient platform with features such as code editing, language support, and source-code-project management. The IDE team is also responsible for our VisualState product.
The work is carried out using technologies such as C++, Qt, MFC (Microsoft Foundation Classes), Java and Typescript. Their goal is to deliver a stable and smooth user experience that facilitates the development process for our customers.
Qualifications
See all qualifications on our webpage: https://www.iar.com/job-openings/engineering/manager/uppsala Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-03-02
E-post: job@iar.com Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare I.A.R. Systems AB
(org.nr 556230-7107), https://www.iar.com/job-openings/engineering/manager/uppsala
Strandbodgatan 1 (visa karta
)
753 23 UPPSALA Arbetsplats
IAR Systems Jobbnummer
9139417