Engineering Manager Project Support
2024-07-08
Join our team and play a key role in driving the automotive industry towards a sustainable tomorrow.
Aurobay has over hundred years of heritage in creating premium quality engines. With homes in Sweden and China, we have a strong reputation for pioneering practices in the automotive industry. We pride ourselves in our attention to detail and commitment to excellence.
As an Engineering Manager Project Support you willconduct cutting-edge and innovative research and development to advance our technology and capabilities reaching our sustainability goal of net zero. Be part of word class drivetrain solution development!
What we offer In addition to a competitive salary, a great location on Lindholmen or in Skövde, and a genuine work-life balance, we provide the following benefits:
A yearly wellness contribution of SEK 5 000 for your physical and mental wellbeing.
A personal and professional development scheme to support your growth.
Want to drive a car? - Discount to buy a car, and a competitive leasing cost for a company car.
Additional pension funding.
Competitive additional and full coverage insurance.
Skills and Experience
Engineering background with engine engineering experience is advantageous.
People handling skills.
Leadership qualities.
Experience in automotive industry, vehicle planning, and workshops.
Passion for vehicles and drivetrains!
Your role at Aurobay
As anEngineering Manager Project Support you will:
Manage our project support team.
Secure contracts with key resources such as workshops, test tracks, emission rigs, and transport companies.
Support section manager with strategic decisions.
Support calibration leaders in daily operations.
Inclusion statementAt Aurobay, we are committed to diversity and inclusion. We welcome applicants from all backgrounds and believe that different perspectives and experiences make for a stronger, more innovative company.
How to apply
Deadline to submit your application is August 11. Please note that due to GDPR, we do not accept applications via email. We can't wait to see what you can bring to our team!
We believe in the power of work-life balance and understand the importance of recharging. We wanted to let you know that our team is currently taking a well-deserved vacation to relax and recharge the batteries. As a result, there might be a delay in our response to your application, but we kindly encourage you to do the same and take this opportunity to unwind. Rest assured, we truly value your interest and will get back to you as soon as we return, refreshed and ready to continue the hiring process
Questions
If you have any additional questions regarding the position, you are welcome to contact recruiting managerAmir Toma, amir.toma@aurobay.com
.
For questions regarding the recruitment process please contact Recruiter Clara Pryde, clara.pryde@aurobay.com
.
Questions concerning trade union:
Unionen: Ordf Joakim Dahlin, joakim.dahlin@aurobay.com
, tel +46734630172
Ledarna: Ordf Håkan Modigh, hakan.modigh@aurobay.com
tel +46733333801
Akademikerna: Ordf. Fredrik Fantenberg, fredrik.fantenberg@aurobay.com
tel. 0728-889790
IF Metall: Ordf Marko Borg Peltonen, marko.peltonen@aurobay.com
