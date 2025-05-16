Engineering Manager Data Management & Data Analysis
Do you thrive in a leadership role, driven by developing and inspiring others towards a common goal? Are you an action-oriented leader with a passion for driving software development success? Are you interested in being a part of Axis' strategic journey to a true data driven company? Apply for our Engineering Manager role within Data Management and Data Analysis at our HQ in Lund, Sweden!
Your Future Team
Your team consists of experienced data engineers, data scientists & project managers of different ages who are passionate about doing a great job and they have an extremely high team spirit which benefits them as well as the surroundings. Their academical background range from mathematical scientists to computer science/software development and a mix of the two.
We provide solutions to access and visualize the data and perform analysis of the anonymized diagnostic data collected from devices and also other data sources within Axis. The area is of strategic importance for Axis with great development potential moving forward. Our stakeholders are within R&D, Product management, and Operations.
We are convinced that self-managed and engaged teams are the foundation of an innovative work culture and trust is a key part of this. This enables Axis to innovate and improve products and services, and by that stay ahead of our competitors.
Your Future Peers
You will be part of the AXIS OS Lifecycle & Services management team with colleagues who are proud of their "first team" and cherish supporting and challenging each other. You will get all support needed from your peers as well as from your manager. We all have different knowledge and talents and we utilize the team spirit and passion we have.
What will you do?
You will coach and support individuals in their personal development and build technical knowledge in the domain. It is also important that you over time establish a broad network within Axis and work with cross-team collaboration in order to secure efficient deliveries.
Your main tasks will be to:
* Lead, inspire, and grow a team of highly skilled engineers & project managers
* Developing team capabilities to meet evolving technical and business needs
* Collaborate closely with other data teams and drive efficient ways of working
* Manage standard leadership responsibilities such as development talks, salary setting, budgeting, recruitment, and team growth.
Who are you?
You are a driven person with a curious and humble mindset. You have a strong interest in developing and challenging yourself as a leader and thereby a passion for coaching & supporting individuals in their personal development. We believe that you have experience in engineering management and you are confident in yourself as a leader. Your educational background is typically M Sc Computer Science or similar.
You are fluent in Swedish and English.
What can Axis do for you?
Openness is the core of who we truly are. Our most important asset is our ability to cooperate. We have realized that great ideas can come from anywhere. Therefore, we encourage everybody to contribute and innovate towards our vision. If you are a person that likes to get involved and make a difference, you will find a home with us.
Axis offers great benefits, e.g. flexible working hours, classic Swedish "fika" Friday afternoon, morning fika every day, corporate bonus, physical training grants, insurances and your very own Axis bicycle. As a global company we offer relocation assistance if needed. We also provide a brand-new training facility free for every Axis employee.
Take a look at Axis HQ
We believe in sustainability, equality and inclusion.
Read more information here
Ready to act?
Are you thrilled about the job description and found a personal match? Send in your application today!
If you have any questions, get in touch with hiring managers Annika Palmkvist, +46 46 272 1013 or Tory Li +46 46 272 1469.
We review applications continuously so do not wait to send in your application!
