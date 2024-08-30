Engineering Manager
2024-08-30
Company information:
LeoVegas' passion is "Creating the world's greatest i-gaming experience". LeoVegas is Sweden's premier GameTech company and is at the forefront of using state-of-the-art technology for mobile gaming.
A large part of this success can be credited to an extreme product and technology focus coupled with effective and data-driven marketing. Technology development is conducted in Sweden, while operations are based in Malta.
LeoVegas offers casino, live casino and sports betting. We operate global and scalable brands including LeoVegas & Royal Panda, as well as several UK facing brands such as Pink Casino & Bet UK.
The company's shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. For more information, please visit www.leovegasgroup.com
About the role:
As Native App Team Lead you will be responsible for creating the Greatest Gaming Experience in a highly competitive and fast paced industry.
Leading the team, building trust and accountability with colleagues, owning the product roadmap and working together with the extended team of product managers, designer and leaders, to deliver company strategic goals and initiatives.
You can develop, coach and help a team of developers reach their maximum potential, through clear targets and goals, and our supporting career progression framework.
Acting as a role model by living the Leo Culture, ensuring your and your team's every day contribution brings us closer to our common passion: King of Casino.
What you will do:
Take lead in the team's daily work and deliver a quality product to offer a customer first Greatest Gaming Experience.
As a team effort, take ownership of the product, and ensure it is always state of the art from a functional and technical perspective.
Learn how to navigate the volatile business environment of online gaming
Encourage a fun, healthy, collaborative engineering culture.
Continuously seek to improve both your product and ways of working in the team.
Inspire knowledge sharing and collaboration.
Actively work across teams to strengthen Team Leo.
Responsible for retaining competence and recruiting top talent
Inspire climate for new innovative ideas to the team (technology, features or ways of working).
Enable lean and data driven ways of working to help the team deliver value efficiently.
Who are we looking for?:
Strong people management and leadership skills
Experience in leading and developing people and teams through goals, inspiration, transparency and trust.
Demonstrated experience in leading, coaching and mentoring agile software development teams
Experience in impact driven product development
Ability to lead and inspire others in a high pace, high velocity and changing environment
Great communication skills and possess the ability to challenge the team when needed
Solid understanding of the agile software development process
Familiar with agile project management tools, e.g. JIRA
Our culture:
• *As our company working language is English so we'd like to see your CV in English please**
At LeoVegas Mobile Gaming Group we firmly believe that our diversity is what makes us unique and that everyone and anyone is welcome to enjoy the ride - regardless of age, gender, disability, race, national or ethnic origin, religion, language, marital or civil partnership status, political beliefs and sexual orientation.
We are highly committed to uphold a high level of diversity and inclusion throughout our entire group. Being a global company with a widely diverse customer base makes it essential for our workforce to be a reflection of this.
By doing so, we believe we will achieve the best possible customer experience and create better value to our shareholders by doing so.
Working Hours:
