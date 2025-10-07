Engineering Manager
2025-10-07
We are looking for a strong leader to one of our engineering teams within the Persona area. Persona focuses on solutions to improve operational efficiency and speed by building solutions for Identifying our players as well preventing money laundering, risk behaviors and fraud.
This role is to the team working on the solutions around onboarding in the player journey and is a core team developing our own Platform Rhino.
To be a successful Engineering Manager at LeoVegas you and your team are expected to deliver value by enabling and driving engineering resources against project goals and requirements and to deliver the greatest gaming experience with zero downtime.
The key responsibilities of a Engineering Manager are categorized in three different areas; Product delivery, Team health & happiness, and behaviors.
Product delivery
Product delivery is mainly about two things.
It's about taking input from various stakeholders across the company, such as product managers, country managers, architects and projects, and in an effective and timely manner deliver value.
The second part is about making sure that the product delivered is of great quality, has as close to zero downtime as possible and contributes to the greatest gaming and user experience.
Expectations
Good understanding of how our business works, in particular the area your product supports.
Enough understanding of the tech stack/product to independently answer basic questions outside of the team.
Confident working directly with developers in the team and being able to explain the reasons why particular features/tasks are important to complete, and the impacts of not doing them.
Understanding of key projects and work being delivered by the team, with oversight of key milestones/features.
Ensures that the team is aligned when it comes to planning, estimating and reviewing the progress made on a regular basis and in preparations of/for the quarterly roadmaps. Improve work processes together with the team(s) to maximize throughput.
Identifies blockers for the team and suggests ways to overcome these.
Balances short-term needs against long-term stability when responding to incidents or production issues. Ability to maintain the balance between requirements and bug fixes, ensuring technical debt is addressed.
Confident communicator. Able to advocate for the team and describe key projects to other teams or areas of the company.
Builds trust with key stakeholders through proactive and timely updates.
Team health & happiness
Taking care of your team and helping people to deliver and grow to their full potential is an important part of the Engineering Manager role.
An effective Engineering Manager coaches members on achieving goals and developing necessary skills that get results. Coaching involves developing team members' performance, giving feedback (both positive and areas of improvements) and creating engagement around the company and the product(s) they are working on. Giving them the opportunity to grow in their role and in the company.
Expectations
Recognizes individual - and team successes.
Build trust with the team through being available, approachable and open to feedback.
Reflects regularly on performance and collaboration in the team and gives timely and concrete feedback, both on an individual level, through 1-2-1s, goals and career progression and on a team level through team retrospectives.
Ensure that the team is motivated. Create an interest in the company and the product(s) the engineers are working on.
Recruiting and onboarding new team members as well as retaining existing co-workers.
Behaviors
Behaviors are a collection of expectations and development areas for Team Leads that do not fall into the categories of Product delivery and Team health & happiness. They encompass a range of core skills that we expect Team Leads at LeoVegas to embody.
Through your behavior, you set an example for those around you. By modeling great behaviors you lead by example and by being self-aware you know when you are setting a great example. Your behaviors show that you're growing good habits and cultivating qualities that make an excellent Team Lead rather than unintentionally doing the "right thing" by luck.
As our company working language is English so we'd like to see your CV in English please**
At LeoVegas Mobile Gaming Group we firmly believe that our diversity is what makes us unique and that everyone and anyone is welcome to enjoy the ride - regardless of age, gender, disability, race, national or ethnic origin, religion, language, marital or civil partnership status, political beliefs and sexual orientation.
We are highly committed to uphold a high level of diversity and inclusion throughout our entire group. Being a global company with a widely diverse customer base makes it essential for our workforce to be a reflection of this.
By doing so, we believe we will achieve the best possible customer experience and create better value to our shareholders by doing so.
Working hours
LeoVegas has a hybrid working environment with 3 days working from home per week and 2 days working from the office as we want to give our employees flexibility to structure their work week while at the same time being able to provide information, team practices and social activities.
Compensation & Benefits
Competitive basic salary
Life - Occupational injuries & sickness insurance
Possibility to enroll in an attractive private health care insurance for both you and your partner
3,000 SEK wellness contribution p/a
30 annual vacation days
1,500 SEK tech allowance
Occupational Pension - Details on request
Benify - A benefits portal with lots of attractive discounts
Parental pay when you have worked for us 1 year+
Plenty of great company events!
Mobile phone & Laptop
If you are not based in the job location, we will also provide you with a relocation package including flights and 2 months accommodation.
