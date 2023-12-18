Engineering Manager
Rebtel Networks AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2023-12-18
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Rebtel Networks AB i Stockholm
, Nacka
eller i hela Sverige
Global migration is a 21st-century reality: Whether people are fleeing from something or racing towards better opportunity, finding love, or looking to experience new cultures, people are now living side by side in a new way. At Rebtel, we believe in tearing down borders - from the geographical borders that complicate international communication and money transfers to the cultural borders that keep people divided. We're on a mission to build products serving the 2 billion modern internationals of the world. We offer work, communication, and remittance services for anyone that has crossed a border:
Our team mirrors our global audience: we are a diverse team of ~40 people from 24 different countries that get together everyday - and we'd love for you to join us. Do you have what it takes?
Rebtel is looking for an Engineering Manager
About Rebtel's core engineering team
Our users know us for our best-in-class calling, smooth money transfer and best-value topup services. These services are powered by our core systems that are engineered to deliver processing efficiency. You will be the engineering manager for the team that builds and maintains these core services.
Our mobile apps have more than 10M downloads across App Store and Play Store, and our website is visited by millions of users. Our core services easily support these kinds of loads given the considerations that have gone into load balancing, distributed processing and high availability. The core engineering team builds for scale and for a global audience, making ours a setup that offers exciting challenges and a chance to work with cutting edge technologies.
The engineering manager's responsibility, in a nutshell, is to ensure that we have the right people, working on the right things, using the right tools and processes. The core team is cross-functional - you will have mobile developers, .Net developers and Web developers working with you.
About you and your responsibilities
Provide leadership of the core engineering team on a daily basis
Align the frontend strategy with the interim and long-term visions of Rebtel
Interface with the product team to translate product needs into deliverables from the Frontend team
Help us to retain, develop and attract top engineering talent
You have keen interest in architecture: how to build complex applications that are maintainable.
As an engineering manager your role will include having an overview of architectural decisions. You will discuss technical solutions with the rest of the team and institute measures to keep the code base clean.
You are interested in problem solving and enjoy finding the simplest possible solution to complex problems.
Requirements
Experience building and leading software development teams
Sound knowledge in Agile development methodologies
Experience with Development lifecycle tools and processes (Git/Gitlab, Jira, Teamcity)
Experience in a high-volume environment or product with millions of users.
Ability to adapt and respond to rapidly evolving product needs
Excellent interpersonal and communication skills. We work in English, but you will be able to have conversations in 20+ languages
Bonus points
You have developer experience with one of backend, full-stack, Mobile or Web but have a solid understanding of the other areas.
Experience working with large teams on mature products with many users
Experience building new products with an eye on maintainability and scalability
Experience in one of the sectors in which we work i.e payment platforms, FinTech, telecoms or money transfer
What's in it for you?
Be a part of Rebtel's exciting growth story {2018=>75M USD, 2019=> 100M USD, 2020=> 150M USD, 2021 => 212M USD, 2022 => ;-) }
A chance to take responsibility and influence a global product
A chance to work with one of Stockholm's best teams
Work with cool new shiny tech
A chance to work with a fun and very diverse team
We are Rebtel. People from all around the world, as of now 24 countries and more to come. We believe in equal opportunity and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status.
  Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-02-16 Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Rebtel Networks AB
(org.nr 556680-3622) Jobbnummer
8339219