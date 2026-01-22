Engineering Manager
Global migration is a 21st-century reality. Whether people are fleeing from something or racing towards better opportunity, following love or seeking new experiences, more and more are living in different environments and in new ways. We celebrate the power of people coming together. That's why we connect ambitious people abroad with their families and friends back home so they can support each other emotionally and financially, and lead more enriched lives.
Why Rebtel?
When you join Rebtel, you become part of a global team, bringing together diverse minds from every corner of the world. Our headquarter is nestled in Stockholm and here we strike a balance between dedicated work and more relaxed activities. Every Friday the unmistakable aroma of freshly popped popcorn fills the air, but our celebrations encompass everything from minor and major common accomplishments to cinnamon bun day.
What will you do?
As an Engineering Manager at Rebtel you will build and lead a new cross functional product delivery team responsible for our core services, including the calling and top up experiences used by millions of people around the world.
This is a rare opportunity to form a team from the ground up. You will bring together backend, iOS, Android, and Web engineers into one high velocity unit focused on delivering product outcomes. Platform enablement teams, including Web Platform, Mobile Platform, and Backend Platform, will support your team to help you move quickly and safely.
Responsibilities and Tasks:
Hire, onboard, and mentor engineers across .NET, iOS, Android, and Web
Build a psychologically safe, high trust, high velocity team environment
Establish effective rituals, processes, and team culture
Translate business and product goals into clear technical direction and team execution
Drive an outcome focused delivery mindset in partnership with Product and Design
Keep the team centered on delivering user value above all else
Maintain a strong understanding of our architecture and guide pragmatic decisions
Partner with platform teams to remove friction, improve tooling, and accelerate delivery
Uphold engineering excellence in maintainability, scalability, clean code, and observability
Develop, coach, and retain top engineering talent
Provide clear expectations, feedback, and career development support
Build strong collaboration across teams and functions
Requirements:
Proven experience building and leading software development teams
Strong understanding of Agile product development
Experience with modern development lifecycle tools such as GitHub, Jira, and Confluence
Background working on high volume products with millions of users
A history of delivering complex products across multiple platforms
Ability to adapt to rapidly changing product need
You are an excellent communicator and collaborator. We work in English, but you will hear many languages in our Stockholm office
Experience building new products with a focus on maintainability and scalability
It's a bonus if you have hands-on development experience in backend, full stack, mobile, or web, and familiarity with the others
Experience working on large, mature, user facing products is a plus
Background in payments, fintech, telecom, or other regulated or high availability industries is a bonus
It is to your advantage if you can bake, ski, play an instrument, DJ, or simply enjoy our Friday AWs
Our Offer To You
At Rebtel, you are the most important asset and we strive to provide a comprehensive package of benefits and perks that enhance your well-being and work experience. Here are some of the things you can expect from us:
Pension Plan
Health Checkups, Influenza shots and Private Medical Insurance
Occupational insurance
Wellness allowance (5,000 SEK)
Discount on gym memberships
Bonus program
Extra parental pay
30 days annual vacation
Monday breakfasts, dinner if staying in the office past regular working hours
Relocation Support, if you're joining us from afar, we'll assist you in making a smooth transition.
Rebtel is an international workplace, and at the office, we speak English; therefore, high English proficiency is required.
We are Rebtel. We come from all around the world to create products for anyone who has crossed a border. We believe in equal opportunity and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status.
Holiday Notice: Due to the holiday season, our response times may be slightly longer than usual. We appreciate your patience and will review all applications as soon as possible.
