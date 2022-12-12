Engineering Manager
2022-12-12
Who are we?
Volvo Cars is a company on a mission; to bring traditional car manufacturing into a connected, sustainable and smart future.
Since 1927, we have been a brand known for our commitment to safety, creating innovative cars that make life less complicated for our consumers. In 2010, we decided to transform our business, resulting in a totally new generation of cars and technologies, as well as steady growth and record sales. Today, we're expanding our global footprint in Europe, China and the US, and we're on the lookout for new talent.
We are constantly pushing our own skills and abilities to drive change in the automobile industry like never before. We are looking for innovative, committed people to join us in this endeavour and create safe, sustainable and connected cars. We believe in the power of people and will challenge and support you to reach your full potential. Join us and be part of Volvo Cars' journey into the future.
What's in it for you?
Volvo Cars is driving towards an ambitious future focusing on electrification, autonomous driving, safety and sustainability. Our journey is fuelled by a number of things but most importantly it is powered by software, data, and continuous innovation. If this sounds interesting and is something you would like to be a part of, then now is a perfect time to join our growing app team!
We are looking for an Engineering Manager to be part of the App Engagement and Communication team where we focus on making people fall and stay in love with Volvo through relevant and meaningful communications. Given that our cars are becoming smarter day by day and imagining what the future might hold for car owners when it comes to software offers, the scope of our team is getting only bigger, more exciting and challenging. You'll be joining a team that values honesty, integrity, trust, and seeks every opportunity to learn and grow while having fun along the way.
We are a group of skilled people, currently engaged in agile product development for the Volvo Cars app. We want everyone on our team to think and act as an owner. Owners think about things holistically and proactively do what is necessary to achieve success. They own their outcomes and never brush away issues even if it's not in their direct domain.
The Mobile Experience Cluster is a part of the Global Online Experience (GOX) area and its mission is to give people a simple and great app experience, making their lives easier and increase the chance of more people staying with Volvo.
This position is working out of our office in Gothenburg or Stockholm with a hybrid in-office/work-from-home policy.
What you'll do
* Guide and grow a team of engineers through hiring, mentoring, inspiring, and feedback.
* Ensure through streamlined execution and experimentation that our solutions meet the needs of our customers quickly and accurately
* Be the voice of engineering in the Product team through a friendly and effective collaboration with the product- and UX counterparts
* Advocate and advance modern, agile software development and develop and facilitate good engineering practices.
* Participate from technical discussions and provide guidance toward high quality solutions.
* As an Engineering leader, you will assist ensure the solutions are scalable, sustainable, and architecturally sound, and technical debt is both incurred consciously and repaid in a reasonable time.
* Be a motivated member of the Cluster engineering leadership team and collaborate with other leaders across the cluster.
You and your skills
We are looking for a person that enjoys guiding, developing, inspiring, and growing an engineering team, and has previous experience doing so; you have been an engineering manager before this and know what it takes to build a phenomenal team.
You are someone that possesses a deep understanding of how to translate product and business goals into sound technical solutions and can mentor your team in this. You are knowledgeable and enthusiastic about modern software development that builds products our customers are invested in. Prior to starting a technical leadership career, you have had extensive experience working hands-on as a Software Engineer in an agile environment.
As a great leader, you possess compassion, understand that every individual and situation has its specific needs, and can adapt leadership style and interactions accordingly. Having fun at work is important, and you take great care in making sure everyone always feels welcome and included!
Experience in Mobile Development and Marketing Campaigns Management is a big plus.
We offer our employees great benefits such as:
· Plenty of leave to let you take time off for what's most important in life At Volvo Car Group, all new parents with one year's permanent service now receive 24 weeks of parental leave, paid at 80 percent of their base pay. The policy is for everyone - whether you're a designer or a plant operator, whether you work in China or the USA. Read more here: https://group.volvocars.com/careers/family-bond-by-volvo-cars
• Collective Agreement and ITP pensions
• An annual allowance to spend on your health and wellbeing
How to learn more and apply
For questions regarding the recruitment process, please contact Sara Zinad at sara.zinad@volvocars.com
. Please note that applications via email will not be accepted. Ersättning
Undefined Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-01-11 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "63470-41123761". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Volvo Personvagnar AB
(org.nr 556074-3089), https://www.volvocars.com/ Arbetsplats
Volvo Car Corporation Kontakt
Sara Zinad 031-325 00 77 Jobbnummer
7252823