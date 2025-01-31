Engineering Manager - Product Management
2025-01-31
Company Description
H&M is a fashion brand that offers the latest styles and inspiration, from fashion pieces and unique designer collaborations to affordable wardrobe essentials. Our business idea is fashion & quality at the best price in a sustainable way. Learn more about H&M here.
Job Description
Purpose of the job
As an Product Management Lead you are responsible for formal staff responsibility for a number of product manager employees and consultants. You are, together with a peer Product Management Lead, responsible for building and running the Community of Practice for the competence area within your expertise. You enable a strong organizational health by making sure that your employees prioritizes both deliveries as well as own competence development. You work closely with other stakeholders to make sure your employees have the right competence and also the right resource set-up when it comes to both employees and consultants. As a Product Management Lead you are responsible to ensure your employees can deliver in an efficient way according to set goals - in a healthy work-life balance approach.
Responsibilities
Responsible for acting as the employer's extended arm - to follow and implement H&M Group's vision, goals, strategies, values, policies and processes, as well as acting as an ambassador, representing the management internally and externally.
Responsible as team leader for a set of product managers heading their respective data and AI product teams.
Responsible for supporting employees' development, through continuous dialogue.
Set objectives and inspire team members based on specific competence development needs.
Responsible for working with performance management and salary review for your employees.
Responsibility for remaining compliant with laws and policies, and act when necessary, in regards to e.g., underperformance, work environment, rehab cases, etc.
Recognize progress towards ambition and goals and reward a growth mindset. Be an ambassador as an active learner.
Financial responsibility for FTE & FTC budget.
Responsible for building a strong organizational health, role & competence development.
Leveraging deep subject matter expertise.
Responsible for driving continuous learning & development activates within their unit and area of expertise.
Contribute to an outside-in vision for competence development in the area of expertise.
Remove impediments and enable good health within the unit/area.
Stakeholder management
Qualifications
Skills and abilities
Deep subject matter expertise within product management as well as data management
Formal staff responsibility
Ability to coach others in a way that enables them to grow professionally and to increase their performance
Proven experience in building a successful community of practice
Experience setting and handling resource allocation budgets
Ability to identify and contribute to employer branding activities
Create a strong team culture where people collaborate and grow together
Cultivate trust and empower others to both take responsibility and fail, learn, and grow
Handle difficult situations, both in uncertain circumstances as well as in employee related matters
Strong interpersonal , collaborative and communication skills
Functional knowledge
Leadership
Staff responsibility
Recruitment
Performance development
Career planning
Community of Practice expertise
Coaching
Communication
Deep expertise within (data) product management
Behavioral
As a role model for our values and putting them into action, you are expected to demonstrate excellent cognitive, social and emotional skills and know how to nurture them in others by having the ability to...
• commit to directional decisions, take ownership of the whole and collaborate across boundaries
• create trust and dare to lead
• communicate in a timely and clear way
• strive for speed, reduce complexity and focus on the outcome
• stay curious and be open to new perspectives
Additional Information
This is a fulltime position with placement in Stockholm. You will report to the Area Lead Product Data Management at Business Tech and "AI, Analytics and Data" Tech Center.
At H&M we have a strong, value-driven culture characterized by believing in people, teamwork, and an entrepreneurial spirit. You'll be part of an important project at H&M Group with significant opportunities to influence and make a difference.
