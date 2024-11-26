Engineering Manager - Full Stack Software
Axis Communications AB / Chefsjobb / Lund Visa alla chefsjobb i Lund
2024-11-26
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Burlöv
, Kävlinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Axis Communications AB i Lund
, Malmö
, Helsingborg
, Kristianstad
, Linköping
eller i hela Sverige
Are you passionate about leading full-stack software development and driving both technical and business success? If you thrive on inspiring teams toward a common goal and have a strategic, action-oriented mindset, we have the perfect role for you!
Your Future Team
At Axis, we're constantly innovating to make the world safer and smarter. From our powerful Linux-based operating system, AXIS OS, to cloud-based applications and services, our software solutions span the entire stack, with our cutting-edge devices at the core. Everything we build is rooted in openness, transparency, and cybersecurity.
As an Engineering Manager, you'll lead a full-stack team of 10-20 software engineers, all located in Sweden, working in an agile DevOps model. The group will be a mix of engineers already recruited and engineers that you are expected to recruit and onboard yourself. From networking and connectivity to advanced features like streaming, storage, AI and event management, your team's mission is to deliver exceptional user experiences based on core technologies through intuitive UIs and reliable functionality.
You'll be involved in every stage of development, from brainstorming ideas to delivering impactful software solutions. At Axis, you'll have access to the tools, infrastructure, and the support you need to grow-both as a leader and as part of a team making a real difference.
What will you do?
As a Software Manager, you'll lead a team developing software components across the entire stack. Your key responsibilities will include:
* Leading, inspiring, and growing your team.
* Collaborating with cross-functional teams to deliver innovative solutions.
* Ensuring your team has the skills and resources to tackle current and future challenges.
* Fostering a culture of trust, openness, and pride in our work.
* Working closely with product managers and stakeholders to align on priorities.
* Handling leadership tasks like performance reviews, salary discussions, recruitment, budgeting, and team development
Who Are You?
You're a technically driven leader with experience managing strategic and technical initiatives. You excel at creating a safe and supportive environment, coaching your team, giving constructive feedback, and fostering collaboration. Taking initiative and driving projects to completion comes naturally to you.
You balance listening with decision-making, creating enthusiasm and engagement within your team. Open-minded, empathetic, and cooperative, you thrive in leadership roles and build strong relationships with colleagues, customers, and external partners.
Required skills and experience:
* Proven experience building and leading Agile software development teams, including DevOps.
* Passion for software development and a solid understanding of software architecture.
* A commitment to personal growth as a leader and manager.
* A degree in Computer Science or a related field.
Bonus Points For:
* Experience with hybrid solutions combining edge technologies and cloud services.
What can Axis do for you?
Openness is the core of who we truly are. Our most important asset is our ability to cooperate. We have realized that great ideas can come from anywhere. Therefore, we encourage everybody to contribute and innovate towards our vision. If you are a person that likes to get involved and make a difference, you will find a home with us.
Axis offers great benefits, e.g. flexible working hours, classic Swedish "fika" Friday afternoon, morning fika every day, corporate bonus, physical training grants, insurances and your very own Axis bicycle. As a global company we offer relocation assistance if needed. We also provide a brand-new training facility free for every Axis employee.
Take a look at Axis HQ
We believe in sustainability, equality and inclusion.
Read more information here
Axis is an organization that values creativity and promotes teamwork and openness. With us you will grow both personally and professionally. You will be part of a team of great colleagues that enjoy going to work in the morning. Welcome!
Ready to act?
Are you thrilled about the job description and found a personal match? Send in your application! If you have any questions, get in touch with hiring manager Vladimir Karadzic, +46 46 272 1800.
We review applications continuously so do not wait to send in your application!
This recruitment is handled solely by Axis Communications AB, and we politely but firmly decline all calls from recruitment and consulting companies. Ersättning
Not Specified Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-12-24 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "R-121402". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Axis Communications AB
(org.nr 556253-6143) Arbetsplats
Axis Communications Jobbnummer
9031414