Engineering Manager - Axis Os Development
2024-09-20
Do you thrive in leadership role, driven by developing and inspiring others toward a common goal? Are you an Action-Oriented Simplifier with a strategic mindset and a passion for driving software development success? If you have a knowledge of Linux system architecture and a talent for balancing the technical with the business side of things, we have the perfect role for you as an Engineering Manager for the Linux System within AXIS OS!
Your Future Team
AXIS OS is the powerful Linux-based operating system, the heart of our cutting-edge devices. Designed with openness, transparency, and cybersecurity at its core, AXIS OS provides the foundation for our smart, secure products and solutions.
Within the AXIS OS Development department, we continuously evolve the core technologies that drive our innovation. From security, streaming, and storage to events, connectivity, networking, access management, and APIs-these are the critical building blocks of our entire product ecosystem. They support our collaborations with a vast network of partners and power our own end-to-end solutions.
Balancing modularity and scalability, we continuously need to tackle challenges like system architecture, real-time processing, system communication, and resource and runtime management. These elements are vital in ensuring the functionality of our devices and supporting the core technologies that make AXIS OS outstanding.
Our goal is to create the best possible user value in all phases-from idea to delivery. With our entire infrastructure in one place, there are countless opportunities to grow with us!
Curious about AXIS OS? See more in our You Tube Channel
What will you do?
As the Engineering Manager for the AXIS OS System team, you'll lead the team responsible for developing and maintaining system events and Linux frameworks that power AXIS OS. In this exciting role, you'll also collaborate closely with AXIS OS Architects, driving architectural evolution and ensuring our AXIS OS remains scalable and future-ready.
Your main tasks will be to:
* Lead, inspire, and grow a team of highly skilled engineers.
* Shape the strategic direction of AXIS OS by contributing to high-level decisions on architecture and platform development.
* Together with AXIS OS Architects ensure our system architecture remains modular, scalable, and robust.
* Collaborate with cross-functional teams to deliver exceptional results, fostering innovation and teamwork across departments.
* Oversee day-to-day operations, ensuring your team has the right competencies to meet both current and future challenges.
* Manage standard leadership responsibilities such as development talks, salary setting, budgeting, recruitment, and team growth.
Who are you?
You have a strong technical interest and experience in driving strategic and technical initiatives. To inspire and challenge both your manager and coworkers is something you feel comfortable with. You love leading from a people perspective, securing a safe environment of coaching and giving feedback and collaboration, identifying development needs, taking actions and follow-up.
You see the power of diversity; understand your employees and you do whatever it takes to make their situation as good as possible while still getting the most out of your organization. You combine the skill of listening with the skill of deciding and can find a good balance in between these two. You are an open-minded, empathic, and cooperative person - a leader who can make people feel enthusiastic about their work.
Since we are working closely with other departments and external stakeholders, you find it easy and have experience in interacting and networking with customers, external partners and organizations. Your team is Swedish, so it is important to have an interest in learning Swedish if not bilingual.
In addition to the above you have/are:
* Leadership experience, such as Team Lead, Project Manager or Line Manager.
* A strong understanding of general software system architecture and embedded systems.
* Solid experience in working with Open Source components
* A Degree in Computer Science or a related field
* Proven experience leading software development teams in an Agile setup.
* Interest in developing and challenge yourself as leader and manager
* Familiarity with managing Agile and/or DevOps teams
* Fluent in English
Bonuspoints for experience in:
* Experience of hybrid solutions, combining edge technologies with cloud services
* Tool Development: Experience creating tools to enhance productivity.
What can Axis do for you?
Openness is the core of who we truly are. Our most important asset is our ability to cooperate. We have realized that great ideas can come from anywhere. Therefore, we encourage everybody to contribute and innovate towards our vision. If you are a person that likes to get involved and make a difference, you will find a home with us.
Axis offers great benefits, e.g. flexible working hours, classic Swedish "fika" Friday afternoon, morning fika every day, corporate bonus, physical training grants, insurances and your very own Axis bicycle. As a global company we offer relocation assistance if needed. We also provide a brand-new training facility free for every Axis employee.
Take a look at Axis HQ
We believe in sustainability, equality and inclusion.
Read more information here
Axis is an organization that values creativity and promotes teamwork and openness. With us you will grow both personally and professionally. You will be part of a team of great colleagues that enjoy going to work in the morning. Welcome!
Ready to act?
