Engineering Developer
2023-09-19
Company Description
ARE YOU READY TO CHALLENGE THE FUTURE OF LOGISTICS?
IKEA Supply is responsible for securing that the product offer is produced and delivered to our customers. We lead the supply agenda across many functions and work together with all business areas, different business units, but also retail markets to secure customer availability in all markets and sales channels at lowest total cost.
Supply Chain Development (SCD) is one of the business units in Supply and we are on an exciting journey! By gathering the end-to-end supply chain development and innovation agenda into one organization, embedding management and development of processes and digital solutions into the business, we will meet the future with the right competences and business capabilities. By this we will also create the preconditions to a world class supply chain that enable IKEA to efficiently respond to the ever-changing customer needs.
Have you ever thought about the future of logistics and fulfilment or maybe even should look like? Would you like to be working at the forefront of logistics and fulfilment trends and be part of a team working with innovation topics. Are you an engineer in your heart, able to both design and build solutions with the support of the team around you? Join IKEA's logistics and fulfilment focused innovation team as an Engineering Developer to establish the future of logistics for IKEA!
Job Description
As an Engineering Developer you will be part of a team dedicated to logistics & fulfilment innovation, scouting and equipment development in IKEA Intralogistics, part of Supply Chain Development.
As an Engineering Developer you will be responsible for:
Responsible to identify, plan, engage and execute technical competence in product, solution, or equipment development.
Contribute from a technical perspective i.e constructions, components, production, test and quality.
Securing machine directive safety standards.
Verification of technical solutions and securing relevant documentation
Provide engineering competence and knowledge to all innovation team assignments.
Review and verify design drawings and other technical documentation prepared by co-development partners to ensure correctness and accuracy in form, fit and function
Qualifications
Innovation is a mindset more than a list of tasks. As a developer for the innovation and engineering process, you need to:
Be open to change, embrace change and be able to lead change.
Be willing and able to challenge reality with critical thinking, in a constructive and structured way.
Be able to explain engineering principles and dilemmas to people with a non-engineering background.
Be willing to contribute to innovation projects and think out of the box.
As we are a logistics and fulfilment focused team, you will have a higher chance to succeed if you have:
Be a qualified mechanical engineer with a focus on mechanical engineering.
Be experienced in mechanical design and implementation.
Have experience working within a logistics, manufacturing or equipment environment.
Experience with future and emerging engineering and prototyping techniques.
Additional information
Please note, we already have a preferred candidate for this position.
If you have any questions about the position or the process, please send a message to the recruitment team in SmartRecruiters. We will come back to you as soon as we can! We look forward to receiving your application in English latest 29th of September 2023.
