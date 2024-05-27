Engineering Developer
Company Description
ARE YOU READY TO CHALLENGE THE FUTURE OF LOGISTICS?
IKEA Supply is responsible for securing that the product offer is produced and delivered to our customers. We lead the supply agenda across many functions and work together with all business areas, different business units, but also retail markets to secure customer availability in all markets and sales channels at lowest total cost.
Supply Chain Development (SCD) is one of the business units in Supply and we are on an exciting journey! By gathering the end-to-end supply chain development and innovation agenda into one organization, embedding management and development of processes and digital solutions into the business, we will meet the future with the right competences and business capabilities. By this we will also create the preconditions to a world class supply chain that enable IKEA to efficiently respond to the ever-changing customer needs.
Have you ever thought about the future of logistics and fulfilment or maybe even should look like? Would you like to be working at the forefront of logistics and fulfilment trends and be part of a team working with innovation topics. Are you an engineer in your heart, able to both design and build solutions with the support of the team around you? Join IKEA's logistics and fulfilment focused innovation team as an Engineering Developer to establish the future of logistics for IKEA!
Job Description
As an Engineering Developer, with a focus on mechanical you will be part of a team dedicated to logistics & fulfilment innovation, scouting and equipment development in IKEA Intralogistics, part of Supply Chain Development.
As an Engineering Developer you will be responsible for:
Responsible to identify, plan, engage and execute technical competence in product, solution, or equipment development.
Contribute from a technical perspective i.e constructions, components, production, test and quality.
Securing machine directive safety standards.
Verification of technical solutions and securing relevant documentation
Provide engineering competence and knowledge to all innovation team assignments.
Review and verify design drawings and other technical documentation prepared by co-development partners to ensure correctness and accuracy in form, fit and function
Qualifications
Innovation is a mindset more than a list of tasks. As a developer for the innovation and engineering process, you need to:
Be open to change, embrace change and be able to lead change.
Be willing and able to challenge reality with critical thinking, in a constructive and structured way.
Be able to explain engineering principles and dilemmas to people with a non-engineering background.
Be willing to contribute to innovation projects and think out of the box.
As we are a logistics and fulfilment focused team, you will have a higher chance to succeed if you have:
Be a qualified mechanical engineer with a focus on mechanical engineering.
Be experienced in mechanical design and implementation.
Have experience working withing a logistics, manufacturing or equipment environment.
Experience with future and emerging engineering and prototyping techniques.
Additional information
To simplify and have good speed in the recruitment process, you apply by uploading your CV in Smart Recruiters, including your answers these three questions (no motivational letter is needed):
How do you keep updated with current mechanical engineer trends, technologies and innovation?
What part of development and innovation gives you the most energy?
What does design iteration mean to you? How have you worked with this is other assignments?
Keep your answers short and concise.
If you have any questions about the position or the process, please connect with Matthew Ritchie (Development manager, Innovation) at matthew.ritchie2@inter.ikea.com
for the role specific questions and Olivia Swärd at Olivia.sward@inter.ikea.com
for questions regarding the recruitment process. We will come back to you as soon as we can! We look forward to receiving your application in English latest 10th of June. Så ansöker du
