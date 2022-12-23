Engineered Solutions Quotation Specialist
2022-12-23
At Sandvik Coromant, we're now looking for Engineered Solutions Quotation Specialists to join us at Coromant Business Operations for a temporary assignment for one year where you will be based in Kista, Stockholm or in Sandviken. This is an excellent opportunity to learn more about this field and further develop on a personal level. Let's shape the future together!
We encourage new ideas, provide you with great opportunities for development and are always looking for talented people who would like to extend their potential. We leverage our shared passion, diversity, open-mindedness and cooperative spirit to shape the future of our industry and, with it, the path of your career. If you have the skills, we can help you put them into great use!
About the job
You review and manage request for quotations and translate them into costed, workable and competitive solutions. As responsible for internal Enquiry-to-Quote processes, you ensure that quotations are prepared according to customer requests and our internal business rules and strategies. You collaborate with Coromant Supply function to receive supply quotes and drawings.
Also included in your job is to:
Support Front line Sales and our Sales support centers with quotation request
Respond to enquiry documentation and any subsequent request for clarification
Request support from Design or Supply when needed
Work in CRM, EBP and other supporting systems
Support the Price deviation process
Take care of drawing approvals for PTO vendors
About you
We're looking for someone with a high school diploma within a technical area like Göranssonska or Wilhelm Haglund or with equivalent experience gained from working life. You're a proficient user of Office 365 and as you work with people from all over the globe you need good skills in verbal and written English.
Your personality truly makes the difference, and with your good communicative and interpersonal skills, you easily build relations with people around you. You're a true team player who believes that the best solutions emerge when collaborating with others. You're also social and ambitious - curious and eager to learn new things. You're thorough in your work and take on tasks in a non-prestigious way.
Our culture
Innovation is in our DNA and we are proud to shape the future of manufacturing in close collaboration with our customers and partners. We believe in an inclusive, equal and open-minded culture, and we nurture our diversities to form a solid foundation for achieving great results. Add fair and rewarding benefits, as well as many different career opportunities in an inspiring global environment. Meet some of your future colleagues at our career page or visit our website, LinkedIn or Facebook page to get to know us further.
How to apply
Send your application no later than January 13, 2023. Read more about Sandvik Group and apply at home.sandvik/career (Job ID: R0048482).
As we aim for a fair recruitment process, we utilize assessment tools to safeguard objectivity. When you apply for this job, you will therefore receive an invitation via email to a personality and logic ability test. Feedback comes immediately after the test has been completed and the selection process begins after the application deadline.
Contact information
Are you curious to know more about this position?
For questions, please contact Marielle Brolin, +46 (0)26-26 33 73
Union contacts
Thomas Lilja, Unionen, +46 (0)26-26 66 59
Kerstin Norlén, Akademikerföreningen, +46 (0)70-616 42 83
Peter Olsson-Andrée, Ledarna, +46 (0)26-26 19 84
Recruiting managers
Stefan Gamauf and Frédéric Lacou,
For more information about the recruitment process, please contact HR Services at +46 (0)26-26 14 44.
Recruitment Specialist
Magnus Pålsson
Sandvik Coromant is part of the global industrial engineering group Sandvik and is at the forefront of developing manufacturing tools and machining solutions, with knowledge that drives the industry standards and innovations demanded by the metalworking industry now and in the next industrial era. Collaborations with educational institutions, extensive investment in research and development and strong customer partnership ensure the development of machining technologies that change, lead and drive the future of manufacturing. Sandvik Coromant owns over 1700 patents worldwide, employs around 8000 staff and is represented in more than 150 countries.
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.
