Engineer to Test Frameworks and Test Environments
2024-08-16
Saab is a place where teamwork makes things fly. Literally. Join us and experience our supportive and friendly workplace.
We are seeking a DevOps Engineer to join our team and help us build, maintain and improve our test framework and test environments.
If you are a passionate, self-motivated, and detail-oriented DevOps Engineer with experience in test frameworks and software pipelines, we encourage you to apply for this position.
Your role
In this role, you will work closely with our other DevOps teams to ensure that our software products are developed and delivered smoothly and efficiently from design to production. The main responsibilities are:
* Collaborate with development and other DevOps teams to provide and maintain test framework and test environments
* Develop and enhance automated test frameworks integrated into build/test pipelines
* Provide test framework for comprehensive test coverage for security, performance, and availability
* Maintain configuration management using Git, Jenkins, or similar tools
* Optimize test & deployment processes and monitor system performance
* Troubleshoot issues related to test framework and test environments
* Contribute to continuous integration and continuous deployment (CI/CD) pipelines
Your profile
We are looking for someone who has strong knowledge of test framework, and preferably knowledge of performance testing tools (such as JMeter, Gatling). We see that you have a Bachelor's degree in Computer Science, Engineering, or related field, and preferably certification in DevOps or related areas. We also see that you have:
* Proven experience as a DevOps Engineer or similar role
* Strong knowledge of test automation tools (e.g., Selenium, JUnit, TestNG)
* Familiarity with containerization (Docker, Kubernetes) and orchestration
* Proficiency in scripting languages (like Python)
* Excellent problem-solving skills and attention to detail
* Strong communication and collaboration abilities in both Swedish and English
Understanding of cloud platforms (AWS, Azure, GCP), and understanding of infrastructure as code (Terraform, Ansible) is meritorious.
This position requires that you pass a security vetting based on the current regulations around/of security protection. For positions requiring security clearance additional obligations on citizenship may apply.
What you will be part of
Behind our innovations stand the people who make them possible. Brave pioneers and curious minds. Everyday heroes and inventive troubleshooters. Those who share deep knowledge and those who explore sky-high. And everyone in between.
Joining us means making an impact together, contributing in our own unique ways. From crafting complex code and building impressive defence and security solutions to simply sharing a coffee with a colleague, every action counts. We encourage you to take on challenges, to create smart inventions and grow in our friendly and tech-savvy workspace. We have a solid mission to keep people and society safe.
Saab is a leading defence and security company with an enduring mission, to help nations keep their people and society safe. Empowered by its 22,000 talented people, Saab constantly pushes the boundaries of technology to create a safer and more sustainable world.
Saab designs, manufactures and maintains advanced systems in aeronautics, weapons, command and control, sensors and underwater systems. Saab is headquartered in Sweden. It has major operations all over the world and is part of the domestic defence capability of several nations. Read more about us here Ersättning
