2024-12-12


Join Our Innovative Team as an Engineer at Sveaverken Agri AB

Are you passionate about engineering and eager to contribute to sustainable agricultural solutions? Sveaverken Agri AB, a leader in modern agricultural technology, is seeking a talented and motivated Engineer to join our dynamic team.

About Us:
Sveaverken Agri AB is at the forefront of developing innovative solutions that enhance agricultural productivity while promoting environmental sustainability. Our mission is to pioneer accessible innovation and uphold a legacy of trust, fostering human connection to empower individuals and communities alike.

Position: Engineer

Location: [Katrinenholm , Sweden]

Key Responsibilities:
• Design and develop advanced agricultural machinery and systems, have the knowledge about the software and mechanical structure.
• Deploy robotic technologies in animal husbandry farms to improve efficiency and productivity.
• Collaborate with cross-functional teams to innovate and improve existing products.
• Conduct research and evaluate engineering solutions for efficiency and sustainability.
• Provide technical support and expertise to ensure high-quality product outputs.
• Bring cultural experience from previous work in various countries to enhance product development and communication within diverse environments.

Qualifications:
• Bachelor's or Master's degree in Mechanical Engineering, Agricultural Engineering, or a related field.
• Proven experience in engineering, particularly in the deployment of robotics in animal husbandry farms.
• Strong knowledge of animal husbandry machinery and best practices.
• Familiarity with animal husbandry marketing and customer engagement.
• Proficient in both Chinese and English.
• Excellent team collaboration skills.
• Previous experience in countries with diverse cultures will be an asset to foster inclusivity and innovation.


What We Offer:
• A collaborative and inclusive work environment.
• Opportunities for professional growth and development.
• Competitive salary and comprehensive benefits package.
• The chance to be part of a company that values innovation and sustainability.

How to Apply:
Interested candidates are encouraged to send their resume and a cover letter detailing their relevant experience and why they are the ideal candidate for this role to [email: hr@sveaverken.se]. Please include "Engineer Application - [Your Name]" in the subject line.


Join Sveaverken Agri AB and play a pivotal role in shaping the future of agriculture!

Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-12-22
E-post: hr@sveaverken.se

Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.

Arbetsgivare
Sveaverken Svea Agri AB (org.nr 559195-9233)
Högmossevägen 11 (visa karta)
641 39  KATRINEHOLM

Jobbnummer
9056525

