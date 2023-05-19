Engineer
Genvalues AB / Maskiningenjörsjobb / Stockholm Visa alla maskiningenjörsjobb i Stockholm
2023-05-19
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Genvalues AB i Stockholm
About the role
We are looking for a Drivetrain Engineer responsible for developing and improving drivetrains for our electric motorcycles and transportation solutions. This is a crucial part of our engineering team where you will work closely with our mechanical, electrical, and software engineers to ensure our product's drivetrains deliver optimal performance, efficiency, and reliability. In this role you will be contributing to the development of our next generation drivetrains including motors, motor controllers, displays and electrical platforms.
We work in a tight team with close cross project collaborations in a 'do now' spirit and through passion, cooperation and an agile way of working we take new electrical bikes to market in industry leading short development cycles. You will have a chance to make a difference and you can expect to see the products and results of your work in the streets of Stockholm and across the world.
You will report into our Drivetrain Manager and the role is based in our HQ in Hammarby Sjöstad, Stockholm. Your work will include and is not limited to:
Develop and optimize electric drivetrains, including motors, power transmission, and battery
Evaluate, specify and help develop software included in said components
Analyze and resolve technical issues related to drivetrains and components
Collaborate with suppliers to ensure high-quality components and materials
Contribute to testing our products to ensure the right quality in time
Create and maintain technical documentation, such as drawings, specifications, and reports
Perform and develop simulations and tests to validate and verify drivetrain performance and reliability
Support production and quality teams as needed
Follow and contribute to industry standards and best practices in drivetrain engineering
Who are you?
Qualifications
Masters degree in engineering or similar
Hands on problem-solving ability: addresses issues and ensure they are either solved or properly handed over to someone else
Self-motivated and responsible - do what needs to be done
Innovative & pragmatic: Think outside the box to find efficient solutions on complex problems
Communicative & Transparent: Share insight, knowledge and problems clearly - bring issues to the surface and draw attention to problems that hinder us or you. Proactively address challenges
Ability to implement and follow up: follow through with projects to ensure we move towards the end goal. Involves and anchor with key stakeholders
A and B driving license is a plus but not a requirement
We believe you
have a positive 'can-do' attitude and a flexible approach
have creative problem-solving skills and a solutions-focused mindset
are engage in projects with a sense of urgency
are a strong communicator and relationship builder
are a self-starter: you thrive on taking ownership of initiatives with limited oversight
have excellent written and verbal communication skills in English Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-06-18 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Genvalues AB
(org.nr 559154-5024), https://genvalues.com/company-profile/70 Arbetsplats
GV Jobbnummer
7797293