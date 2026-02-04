Engagement Manager
Workday Sweden AB / Säljarjobb / Stockholm Visa alla säljarjobb i Stockholm
2026-02-04
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Workday Sweden AB i Stockholm
We believe that everything starts with learning. And that by changing the way the world learns, we can change the world for the better. If that's a mission that excites you, you'll be in great company at Sana owned by Workday.
We're on a mission to revolutionise how humans access knowledge through artificial intelligence. Throughout history, breakthroughs in knowledge sharing, from the Library of Alexandria to the printing press to Google, have been pivotal drivers of human progress. Today, as the volume of human knowledge grows exponentially, making it accessible and actionable remains one of humanity's most critical challenges.
Our Impact team is known for its adaptability, entrepreneurial spirit, and relentless pursuit of excellence, embodying our core belief that learning is the foundation of all meaningful change. We work very closely with the companies who choose Sana: together we problem solve, design solutions, and implement them to drive real change. Ultimately, we measure ourselves by the impact we achieve through rolling out and adopting Sana across our customers' organisations. By scaling this team, we shape the future of Sana's customer success, solution engineering, and deployments functions, and create a significant impact on how people learn across every industry and across the globe.
About the Role
As an Engagement Manager, you are the senior owner of some of Sana's most strategic customer engagements. You lead complex, multi-phase implementations and drive long-term value realisation for our enterprise customers. You act as the primary point of accountability for the overall success of the engagement: from discovery and solution design, through deployment and change management, to adoption, expansion, and measurable business impact.
You will orchestrate cross-functional teams (product, solutions, CS, data, partners) and engage with senior customer stakeholders to ensure Sana's solutions are aligned with their strategic priorities. You combine strong project and program management discipline with a consultative mindset and commercial awareness, ensuring that projects are delivered on time, within scope and budget, while uncovering opportunities to deepen and expand the partnership.
Key Role Responsibilities:
• Own end-to-end customer engagements
Serve as the overall engagement owner for assigned accounts, accountable for successful implementation and ongoing value realisation.
Lead complex deployments of Sana for medium and large enterprise customers, from discovery and design through go-live and post-launch optimisation.
• Lead project and program delivery
Define and manage project scope, plan, timelines, risks, and dependencies across multiple work streams.
Ensure delivery within the budget and scope outlined in the Statement of Work, proactively managing changes and trade-offs.
Coordinate internal Sana resources and external partners to deliver against project objectives.
• Engage senior customer stakeholders
Build and maintain trusted advisor relationships with executive sponsors and key decision makers.
Facilitate steering committees and executive readouts, clearly articulating progress, risks, and business impact.
Align Sana's roadmap and capabilities with the customer's strategic priorities and success metrics.
• Drive adoption and measurable impact
Define, track, and report on success metrics and KPIs for each engagement.
Work closely with customer project managers and business owners to promote adoption, ensure change readiness, and drive continuous improvement.
Identify optimisation and expansion opportunities that increase the value customers realise from Sana.
• Provide strategic and solution guidance
Translate business requirements into solution designs and implementation plans in collaboration with Solution Engineering and Product.
Advise customers on best practices for learning, change management, and digital adoption, leveraging Sana's capabilities.
Challenge and refine customer requirements where needed to ensure viable, scalable, and high-impact solutions.
• Collaborate cross-functionally and with partners
Work effectively with Sales to scope new engagements, shape proposals, and ensure a smooth transition from pre-sales to delivery.
Manage third-party partners or vendors as part of the overall project team, maintaining accountability for overall outcomes.
Provide structured feedback to Product and Engineering based on customer needs and deployment learnings.
Basic Qualification:
1-3 years of progressively responsible experience in Enterprise software implementation, management consulting, or customer success / professional services roles.
Minimum Educational Requirement Bachelor's degree (or foreign equivalent) in Business, Management, Information Systems, Computer Science, Engineering, or a closely related field.
A Master's degree in a related field is preferred but not required. In lieu of a bachelor's degree, the employer will accept an equivalent combination of education and progressively responsible experience.
Fluency in English is mandatory; additional languages are a plus.
Other Qualifications:
Are naturally curious, always seeking to learn, and view every challenge as a growth opportunity.
Have strong project and program management skills, with a solid track record leading complex implementations in a Professional Services or Customer Success environment.
Are comfortable engaging with C-level and senior stakeholders, with excellent communication and presentation skills.
Possess grit and determination, allowing you to weather setbacks and persist towards ambitious goals.
Are driven by excellence and high standards in planning, execution, and stakeholder management.
Embody humbleness and a collaborative mindset, always ready to learn from others and co-create solutions.
Are deeply committed to our mission of changing the way the world learns and have a genuine passion for driving customer impact.
Are strong at building relationships, working cross-functionally, and influencing internal and external stakeholders.
Can manage multiple priorities and engagements in parallel, maintaining structure and clarity for all parties involved.
Promote a positive and inclusive working environment and contribute to the culture of the Impact team.
Have international and/or cross-cultural experience and are comfortable working with global customers. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-03-18 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Workday Sweden AB
(org.nr 556920-2046) Jobbnummer
9724042