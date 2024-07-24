Engagement Designer - Games
2024-07-24
We are looking for a talented and skilled Engagement Designer to join one of our game teams here at Embark.
We are looking for a person who can add their knowledge, skills and experience within Meta Game, Progression, Engagement and Retention design, to a team of around 100 game makers that are in the production phase of development of a Free-to-play PvP Action Game.
As an Engagement Designer you will be responsible for designing, implementing, balancing and maintaining meta game features, including various types of player progression and player competition, that add to the player experience, and give players meaningful goals and activities to strive for over time.
You will be working closely together with the monetization team, as well as Game Production and Product Direction, in analyzing the performance of meta game features, to ensure that we are able to engage and retain consistently and over a long time, as part of the game's Live Service ambitions.
You will also work closely together with Creative and Gameplay Direction. And you will be working cross collaboratively with Core Gameplay Designers as well as UI and UX Developers, to ensure that engagement features are presented as an attractive package that fits well with the rest of the game.
Example of responsibilities
Design and collaborate on metagame and progression systems and features for long term player retention and engagement
Articulating, pitching and presenting engagement features and systems for the project to adopt and develop
Monitor trends on engagement systems in order to identify best practices, achieve optimal results and innovation
Be a stakeholder in the frontend, to make sure that retention and engagement features are part of a cohesive experience design
Analyze the impact of changes in the game and identify opportunities that will have a positive impact on engagement in development and as part of the Live Service
Track the performance of engagement and retention features, and suggest alterations and improvements in live context, to achieve healthy performance indicators
Continuously balance and optimize retention and engagement features for achieving the best player enjoyment and engagement.
It would be awesome if you
3+ years or more experience in similar roles
Has shipped games AA, AAA, F2P
Has experience with balancing in-game economies (XP, Reward Frequency, etc.)
Experience using analytics and telemetry to make design decisions, and to advice project leadership, when needed
Experience working on live service game
Great cross collaboration skills
Ability to articulate and champion features and initiatives in a diverse group of developers
Fluency in English
