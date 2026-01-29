End User Support Specialist
Epiroc is a leading productivity partner for the mining, infrastructure and natural resources industries.
Learn more at www.epirocgroup.com.
In this role, you will provide IT support both on-site and remotely to Epiroc end users within the Nordic Region. Our team consists of 14 innovative colleagues with the goal of delivering the best possible service.
We operate in the Nordic Region, including Sweden, Finland, and Norway.
Your mission
As an End User Support Specialist (EUS Specialist), you will provide full onsite/desk-side and remote support to end-users for all their IT issues, services, and change requests.
Your main mission will be to provide 2nd level support onsite in Fagersta, as well as support remote users at other locations.
Your profile
A bachelor's degree in information technology or equivalent work experience is required.
We work with ITIL; therefore, it's an advantage if you have an ITIL Certificate or equivalent experience.
Experience within IT, for example, troubleshooting hardware and managing/supporting mobile and other devices, with frequent customer contact.
Experience with PC management software, such as remote software installation, remote PC support, and re/imaging PCs, is necessary. It's an advantage if you have experience with Altiris.
Fluency in English, spoken and written, is a must, and it's advantageous if you are fluent in Swedish.
As a person, you know how to prioritize and have a sense of urgency when needed.
You find solutions where others might see challenges, and you enjoy providing services and building relationships with the business as well as end-users.
You enjoy supporting non-technical end-users in a professional way and are willing to go the extra mile to find solutions. With your analytical skills, you thrive when solving problems in complex environments.
A driver's license is a must.
Location and travel
This position is located in Fagersta, Sweden. Some travel is required within the Nordic region.
In case a candidate from a different country applies and is successful, Swedish local terms and conditions will apply. There is not relocation package connected to this role.
Application and contacts
Please send your application, including CV and personal letter, by creating an account in our recruitment system as soon as possible but no later than 2026-02-09. We review applications on a rolling basis. Please note that, due to the current regulations, we will only consider applications received through our system and not via email or social media. Ersättning
