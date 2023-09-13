End User Function (EUF) System Provider
"An automobile is made by and for people. The basic principle for all manufacturing is and must remain safety." Assar Gabrielsson and Gustaf Larson, founders of Volvo 1927
We want to take this Core Value promise into the future together with you.
Cab Engineering is responsible for developing advanced new cabs for our future Volvo Heavy Duty trucks.
Our team's responsibility covers End User Functionality for Passive Safety, Visibility and Comfort related functionality globally. We are continuously adapting our current products to different market demands. We work as a tight team and cooperate with the different sites around the globe. Working in this environment is an exciting challenge with a lot of opportunities in a global company.
The End User Function System Provider is focusing on coordinating the development of a complete system realizing the EUF.
Task and Responsibilities:
Lead and coordinate integration activities for the EUF, cross modules, domains and engineering departments in all product life cycle phases.
Document the EUF solution in the System Description.
Assist project manager with input for time plans, follow up reports, concept decisions.
Lead and coordinate quality and safety activities in the cross functional network.
Lead S-FMEA and generate Technical Safety Concept (ISO26262)
Contribute and participate in activities, e.g., formal inspection of EUF specification, screening, Hazard Analysis and Functional Safety Concept.
Be receiver of and address issues in the distributed solution for the EUF System (quality reports etc.).
Profile:
M Sc or equivalent.
Experience of Passive Safety, Visibility or Comfort related work in the automotive business.
Flexible, enthusiastic, and methodical individual who is self-motivated and able to work well under own initiative
Experience in leading cross functional development is a merit.
Experience within systems, HW and SW Electronics development.
Experience in working with ISO26262 process and its work products.
Proficiency in the English language
To be successful in this position we think that you have experience of leading a team of experts, you possess solid communication skills and thrive in a multi-cultural context. As this is a technical position you need to enjoy understanding and analysing complex system behavior.
If you feel you are the right candidate and want to join our team, then don't hesitate to send us your application! For more information on the position contact me on the number below.
Matti Koponen Manager Safety & EUF
