Employer Branding Partner
ABB AB / Marknadsföringsjobb / Västerås Visa alla marknadsföringsjobb i Västerås
2024-04-01
, Hallstahammar
, Surahammar
, Eskilstuna
, Enköping
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos ABB AB i Västerås
, Eskilstuna
, Sollentuna
, Stockholm
, Ludvika
eller i hela Sverige
Take your next career step at ABB with a global team that is energizing the transformation of society and industry to achieve a more productive, sustainable future.
At ABB, we have the clear goal of driving diversity and inclusion across all dimensions: gender, LGBTQ+, abilities, ethnicity and generations. Together, we are embarking on a journey where each and every one of us, individually and collectively, welcomes and celebrates individual differences.
At ABB, we're not just about making waves in our industry; we're all about creating a tidal wave of change. We're on the lookout for an innovative Employer Branding Partner to join our Talent Acquisition team in Västerås.
In this role, you'll be at the forefront of showcasing our employer brand, driving innovative strategies to attract diverse talent and further strengthen our company's reputation as an employer of choice. If you're fueled by creativity, thrive in a collaborative environment, and are eager to make a meaningful impact, we want to hear from you.
Your responsibilities
Collaborate with cross-functional and global teams to align our employer brand with our business objectives, ensuring an authentic representation of our culture and values
Craft compelling stories and multimedia content that highlight our employer value proposition, leveraging various channels to reach and engage both current and prospective employees
Build and maintain strategic partnerships with universities, student associations, and industry networks to tap into diverse talent pools and position our organization as the employer of choice
Develop and implement innovative recruitment marketing campaigns and events both online and offline, leveraging data-driven insights to optimize candidate attraction and engagement
Design, execute and continuously develop Early Talent programs and initiatives to ensure efficiency and effectiveness
Define and track key performance indicators (KPIs) and metrics to measure the success and impact of our employer branding efforts, utilizing data and analytics to inform future strategies and investments
Cultivate a culture of employee advocacy and empowerment, enabling team members to share their experiences and champion our employer brand both internally and externally
Your background
Bachelor's or Master's degree in Marketing, Human Resources, Communications, or a related field
Proven experience in employer branding, recruitment marketing and/or communication, with a track record of driving impactful initiatives in a fast-paced environment
Strong storytelling and content creation skills, with the ability to craft compelling stories and multimedia content that resonate with diverse audiences
Exceptional interpersonal and communication skills, with the ability to collaborate effectively with cross-functional teams and stakeholders at all levels. Formal or informal leadership experience is a plus
Fluency in both Swedish and English, with the ability to communicate effectively in both written and verbal forms
Analytical mindset with proficiency in data analysis and interpretation, utilizing insights to drive informed decision-making
Proactive and results-driven approach to problem-solving and project management
More about us
ABB is a technology leader in electrification and automation, enabling a more sustainable and resource-efficient future. The company's solutions connect engineering know-how and software to optimize how things are manufactured, moved, powered and operated. Building on more than 140 years of excellence, ABB's over 105,000 employees are committed to driving innovations that accelerate industrial transformation.
Recruiting Manager: Katarina Norén. Union representatives: The Swedish Association of Graduate Engineers: Mikael Blomqvist, +46 768 06 00 11; Leaders: Lenny Larsson, +46 706 32 85 47; Unionen: Krista Andersson, +46 706 44 02 85. Talent Partner Ulrika Kärnland, +46 724 61 21 62, will answer your questions about the position. We kindly decline direct contact with staffing and recruitment agencies as well as sellers of additional job advertisements.
Please note that, to be eligible for employment at ABB AB, you will need to pass our pre-employment screening steps. This includes a reference check, a drug test, and an extended background check.
If you're ready to embark on an exciting journey to shape the future of our organization and make a lasting impact, we invite you to apply for the Employer Branding Partner role today!
Apply the latest by 21st of April 2024.
We look forward to receiving your application (PDF documents submitted in English are appreciated). If you want to discover more about ABB, take another look at our website www.abb.com.
Work model: #LI-onsite
Publication ID: SE91259261_E1 Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-04-21 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare ABB AB
(org.nr 559193-0903), http://www.abb.com
Kopparbergsvägen 2 (visa karta
)
721 83 VÄSTERÅS Arbetsplats
Västerås, Kopparbergsvägen 2 Jobbnummer
8577935