Employee Experience and Process Specialist
Blocket AB / Bibliotekariejobb / Stockholm Visa alla bibliotekariejobb i Stockholm
2024-11-15
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Blocket AB i Stockholm
, Bollnäs
eller i hela Sverige
General Description of the Role
The Employee Experience and Process Specialist role is pivotal in optimising People processes across the organisation, ensuring efficiency, compliance, and a user-friendly experience for employees and managers. These roles leverage technology to streamline global processes and improve our service portfolio.
Working alongside process owners within the People function, you will document processes, identify areas for improvement that align with business goals and legal requirements, and ensure an excellent end-user experience in the final product.
With a focus on enhancing the employee journey, this role shapes People services, improves internal support materials, and applies UX principles to design intuitive, user-friendly and efficient processes.
The ideal candidate will have a holistic perspective, considering not just the needs of a specific group or function but also the broader landscape of processes, data flows (both upstream and downstream), and the impact on other teams and roles.
This role will be supported by the Head of Employee Experience and Process but is also expected to work closely as part of the team where we, together, leverage each other's strengths to drive towards the common goal.
Main Responsibilities
Employee Experience:
Gather and analyse process owner, manager and employee feedback to identify pain points and areas for improvement in People processes.
Support relevant teams to create seamless access to People services and resources, creating a frictionless employee experience.
Apply UX design principles to People processes, ensuring they are intuitive, user-friendly, and meet the needs of employees and managers.
Putting AI and emerging technology at the forefront of new ways of working
Process Improvement & Engagement:
Analyse People processes, alongside the process owners, to identify inefficiencies, bottlenecks, and areas for improvement.
Develop and help implement streamlined processes, utilising (where possible) new or existing technology, to reduce administrative burdens and improve the user experience for employees and managers.
Collaborate with cross-functional teams to align People processes with business needs and ensure smooth execution.
Consult with relevant parties that People processes comply with relevant employment laws, regulations, and company policies across all operational regions.
Leverage technology to improve and make processes more efficient, including the use of AI and other emerging technologies
Documentation & Communication:
Create, maintain, and continuously improve comprehensive documentation for all People processes, ensuring they are accessible and understood by relevant stakeholders.
Develop clear process maps, guidelines, and manuals for employees and managers to follow, ensuring transparency and ease of use.
Establish an internal governance process to ensure the relevant process owners keep their information on our knowledge bases up to date and that content is adjusted with new processes and policies when relevant.
Drive initiatives to ensure knowledge is captured, organised, and made easily accessible to relevant teams, improving the self-service capabilities for People processes.
Required Skills and Qualifications:
Relevant education
Experience in People process development, with a strong focus on process optimisation and efficiency.
Proficiency of improving the employee experience or People service delivery.
Demonstrated expertise in People technology tools, systems, and automation to improve processes and increase efficiency.
Demonstrated expertise in creating and maintaining support documentation on Schibsted Go and Buzz, as well as experience organising and managing content for internal use.
Ability read and interpret data (related to processes or feedback) from various systems, as well as adjust it to be understood by various audiences/stakeholders
Ability to work cross-functionally with People, IT, and business teams to align processes with organisational objectives.
Understanding of AI and proactive assessment of its uses in daily processes and in improving employee experience
Preferred Qualifications:
Familiarity with Business Process Management methodologies for process improvement.
Experience with UX principles
Experience working in complex, multi-country environments, with an understanding of diverse regulatory requirements.
Personal Attributes
Detail-Oriented: Ability to ensure that processes are well-documented, compliant, and easy to follow.
Analytical Thinker: Able to assess processes, identify inefficiencies, and use data driven enhancements to drive decisions.
Tech-Savvy: Comfortable working with People technology and automation tools to enhance process efficiency.
Strong Communicator: Able to convey complex information in a clear and accessible way to different stakeholders.
Problem-Solver: A proactive approach to identifying challenges and finding effective solutions.
Resilience: Able to handle multiple priorities and adapt to changes while maintaining a positive outlook and delivering results.
User-Centric Mindset: Prioritises the needs and satisfaction of employees in decision-making.
Team Player: Able to work collaboratively as a team to utilise the strengths of your teammates as well as leverage your own strengths to increase the overall team competency
Stakeholder Management: Able to confidently communicate with, collaborate with and challenge to get decisions from key stakeholders in the relevant processes you are working on
We're eagerly waiting to receive your application as soon as possible. We will consider applications on an ongoing basis. We value diversity and welcome applicants from all backgrounds. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-12-02 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Blocket AB
(org.nr 556610-3429), https://schibsted.com/about/
Västra Järnvägsgatan 21 (visa karta
)
111 64 STOCKHOLM Jobbnummer
9013466