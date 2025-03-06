Emerging Market Account Manager
Why Join Us?
At Tobii Dynavox, we empower people with disabilities to do what they once did or never thought possible. We call this mission Power to Be You. Our assistive communication technology helps our customers express themselves, connect with the world, and pursue independence, whether through everyday activities like ordering food or extraordinary feats like running a company. Working at Tobii Dynavox, you'll become part of a team that spans the globe, with offices in the US, Sweden, France, the UK, China, and beyond.
To learn more about what we make possible, meet some of our customers or take a look at some of our solutions.
Are you ready to make an impact in growing markets and work with dynamic teams across the globe? We're looking for an Emerging Market Account Manager to drive business development, foster strong relationships, and lead scalable sales channels in diverse and exciting markets.
This role is based in Stockholm, Sweden and the candidate need to be able to come to the office 2-3 days per week.
What You'll Do:
Account Management & Stakeholder Engagement:
Build and maintain strong relationships with sales partners, key opinion leaders, and industry associations.
Collaborate with internal teams to provide tools, training, and resources for partner success.
Manage incoming leads, ensuring timely and effective follow-ups.
Business Development:
Develop and grow scalable sales channels and market infrastructure.
Represent Tobii Dynavox at industry events to strengthen market presence.
Expand markets to their potential and prepare them for handover to regional teams.
Sales, Forecasting, & Strategy:
Achieve or exceed revenue targets.
Deliver data-driven insights to inform strategies and forecasts.
Contribute to accurate planning for assigned markets.
What We're Looking For:
Bachelor's degree in business, technology, special education, healthcare, or related fields.
2-4 years of experience in international sales, preferably in tech or medical devices.
Fluent in English and proficient in Polish or another Slavic language. Additional languages are a plus.
Willingness to travel internationally to support market activities.
Growth mindset with an analytical approach to problem-solving.
We also believe you have:
A strong business development and negotiation skills.
An entrepreneurial mindset with excellent cross-cultural communication.
Proficiency in financial acumen, networking, and organization.
International experience with a knack for cross-functional cooperation.
Our Values:
At Tobii Dynavox, our mission guides what we do, and our values guide us in how we do it. Across the organization, we are committed to being Collaborative, Considerate, Curious and Courageous. We build a trusting environment where every team member prioritizes our customers with empathy and insight. Bold ideas and learning lead to impactful solutions. Driven by curiosity, we continuously challenge the status quo to create meaningful, customer-focused solutions for our customers.
What We Offer:
At Tobii Dynavox, we believe in empowering individuals - including our employees - to reach their full potential. Here's what makes us unique:
Purpose-Driven Work: Join a company that transforms lives by giving a voice to those with communication challenges. Every day, your work makes a meaningful and concrete impact.
"Yes, and..." Flexibility: Build a rewarding career AND enjoy time with loved ones. We offer flexible work options so you don't have to choose between personal and professional goals.
Growth and Development: Whether you're advancing your skills or growing your career, we invest in your future with training, learning opportunities, and internal growth paths.
Inclusive and Supportive Culture: Work in a collaborative, caring environment where diversity and individuality are valued. You'll feel connected to both your team and our global community.
A Global Leader with Heart: Be part of an innovative, forward-thinking company that combines experience and cutting-edge solutions with a mission to change lives. Så ansöker du
