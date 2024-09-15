Emea Business Development Manager - Utilities & Renewables To Eaton
Bravura Sverige AB / Organisationsutvecklarjobb / Stockholm Visa alla organisationsutvecklarjobb i Stockholm
2024-09-15
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Bravura Sverige AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige
About Bravura:
Vi på Bravura jobbar med bemanning och rekrytering. Hos oss finns möjligheter för dig som vill ta nästa steg i karriären. Välkommen att hitta ditt drömjobb genom oss - som konsult eller rekryterad.
About the job:
This service is a direct recruitment, which means that the recruitment process takes place through Bravura and you are employed directly by Eaton.
About the company:
Eaton is a versatile company in electrical and power management, positioning itself in our global and collective transition to green and renewable energy. They provide energy-efficient solutions that help their customers effectively manage electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. They are a technical leader in the global market.
In 2021, Eaton had a global revenue of $19.6 billion, with approximately 100,000 employees, and sells products to customers in over 175 countries.
What Eaton offer you:
• Competitive compensation and benefits package (collective agreement, annual bonus and many more!)
• Flexible working hours and home office eligibility
• Company car
• Great promotional opportunities - Eaton encourage internal promotion, whenever possible
• Excellent working environment - safety and ethic are important
• Learning & Development - We invest in our employees for the long term - not just with salary and benefits, but with ongoing learning and development opportunities made available through Eaton University
Tasks and responsibilities:
As EMEA Business Development Manager, you will develop opportunities in the electrification of Nordic and EMEA markets with Eaton's top-end Medium Voltage (MV) products. Your key responsibilities include meeting sales objectives and driving growth in the Utilities and Renewables segments. You'll support market expansion, identify and develop product-market combinations, and execute the segment growth strategy. You'll offer customer application expertise, promoting Eaton's solutions and benefits to position the company as a leading supplier.
Key tasks include:
• Creating and executing growth plans in collaboration with segment teams, sales organizations, and business units.
• Promoting Eaton's competitive advantages and supporting the tendering process with system design assistance.
• Optimizing customer designs with product selection, layouts, and system configurations.
• Hosting events to drive specifications and getting Eaton on approved vendor lists.
• Contributing to marketing activities, including material development, customer communication, and trade show participation.
• Building and expanding customer relationships and maintaining a project pipeline with regular reviews.
• Leveraging knowledge of the competitive environment to capture market share.
• Your role will also involve mastering Eaton's MV product portfolio and supporting customers with quick responses via Eaton's quoting tools.
Education, Experience and Personal characteristics:
• Bachelor's Degree in Electrical Engineering or equivalent.
• Extensive experience in sales or sales support role within the industry with selling experience in major projects.
• Strong knowledge of distribution grids, electrical infrastructures and MV assembly and MV transformer products with its applications, and ability to read electrical drawings and specifications and knowledge of Codes and Standards.
• Full focus on engaging customers to drive revenue attitude and understanding project life cycles, key stakeholders/personas is a must.
• Ability to build collaborative relationships with customers/colleagues and other stakeholders with strong communications skills -both written and verbal communications in English and local languages.
• Team player with flexible work-approach and integrity attitude based on facts.
• Understanding of business cultures in the above-mentioned geographical area.
• Readiness to travel in this role up to 50% of working time.
Other information:
Start: Upon agreement
Location: Sweden, Stockholm
Salary: Upon agreement
Funderingar kring Bravuras rekryteringsprocess? Du finner svar på de vanligast förekommande frågorna här
Är du nyfiken på hur vår rekryteringsprocess är upplagd? Du hittar mer information här
Har du frågor om tjänsten eller kring din registrering är du välkommen att kontakta vår kandidatsupport via mail, info@bravura.se
eller telefon 010-171 47 10 så hjälper vi dig. Ange vilken tjänst det gäller.
Vi rekommenderar att du skickar in din ansökan omgående då vi gör ett löpande urval. Välkommen med din ansökan! Ersättning
Enligt överenskommelse. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-10-13 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Bravura Sverige AB
(org.nr 556752-0803) Arbetsplats
Bravura Kontakt
Lovisa Johansson lovisa.johansson@bravura.se 08-40024050 Jobbnummer
8901084