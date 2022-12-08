Emea Artificial Intelligence Academic Liaison
2022-12-08
Summary:
• Do you have a passion for mathematics or physics?
• Does the field of artificial intelligence intrigue you?
You will draw on your technical and academia expertise, to collaborate with academic researchers and professors applying deep learning. We're looking for PhD or Masters graduates with strong mathematics, physics or computational background. You will work with universities across Europe and also have the chance to work with applied research groups in industry. Most of all you'll interact with researchers and professors at universities to help advance the exciting area of artificial intelligence
Role & responsibilities:
• Deliver hands-on workshops at universities and conferences
• Engage with professors, researchers, and industry to advance the use of MATLAB for deep learning
• Engage with professors to encourage and facilitate teaching artificial intelligence with MATLAB
• Collaborate with academia account managers and customer success engineers in increasing MATLAB use at target universities
• Support commercial customer engagements to foster connections between research and industry
• Collaborate with technical marketing and application engineers in developing MATLAB examples and demos that are relevant for research and teaching
• Work closely with MathWorks development and marketing teams to further improve products, identify new application areas based on researcher interactions, and develop accurate and compelling messaging for MATLAB in research and teaching.
Minimum qualifications:
• A bachelor's degree and 5 years of professional work experience (or a master's degree, or equivalent experience) is required.
• A Masters or PhD from a top tier university
• Experience with MATLAB; Python experience is a plus
• Deep Experience of science or engineering
• Machine learning and deep learning experience is required
• A plus, but not required: Experience with AI frameworks such as MATLAB, TensorFlow, PyTorch, Caffe, Theano, or Matconvnet
• Excellent customer interaction and presentation skills
• Excellent verbal and written communications skills. Fluency in French, German, or Spanish is a plus.
