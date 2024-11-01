Embedded Test & Validation Engineer
2024-11-01
Do you want to be part of our technological journey towards electrification, development of autonomous vehicles and so much more? Then we want to meet you!
The ALTEN Stockholm office is home to a dynamic, highly skilled team of engineers and developers from all over the world who specialize in delivering tailored solutions across sectors like automotive, telecommunications, life sciences, and IT. Known for their collaborative spirit, the team combines deep technical expertise with a proactive, problem-solving approach, fostering an environment where creativity and efficiency meet to drive impactful results for clients. With a strong focus on professional development and a supportive culture, the Stockholm team is dedicated to both individual growth and collective success, making it an exciting and empowering place to be a part of.
WHAT WE OFFER YOU
A supportive and inclusive workplace with a focus on personal and professional growth.
Opportunities to expand your skill set with access to ALTEN's global network of experts.
Individual education budget.
Work-life balance days: three extra days off per year.
Collective agreement, Pension, insurances, and wellness grants.
WHAT WILL YOU DO
TEST & VALIDATE EMBEDDED SYSTEMS: DEVELOP, EXECUTE, AND OPTIMIZE TEST STRATEGIES FOR AUTOMOTIVE EMBEDDED SYSTEMS, ENSURING ROBUST PERFORMANCE AND SAFETY IN REAL-WORLD SCENARIOS.
WORK WITH CUTTING-EDGE TECHNOLOGY: VALIDATE A WIDE RANGE OF COMPONENTS, FROM ECUS TO ADVANCED DRIVER ASSISTANCE SYSTEMS (ADAS), INFOTAINMENT, POWERTRAIN, AND ELECTRIC VEHICLE PLATFORMS.
COLLABORATE WITH CROSS-FUNCTIONAL TEAMS: INTERFACE WITH DEVELOPERS, SYSTEM ARCHITECTS, AND PRODUCT MANAGERS TO REFINE SYSTEM REQUIREMENTS AND DRIVE CONTINUOUS IMPROVEMENT.
PROBLEM-SOLVING & DEBUGGING: IDENTIFY AND TROUBLESHOOT ISSUES THROUGH BOTH HARDWARE-IN-THE-LOOP (HIL) AND SOFTWARE-IN-THE-LOOP (SIL) TESTING ENVIRONMENTS, ENSURING RELIABLE AND EFFICIENT FUNCTIONALITY.
DRIVE INNOVATION: Help our clients accelerate their automotive innovations, from concept to production, ensuring that our solutions meet the highest standards of quality.
WHO ARE YOU
WE ARE LOOKING FOR BOTH JUNIOR AS WELL AS MORE SENIOR ENGINEERS. DEPENDING ON YOUR BACKGROUND AND INTEREST THE ROLE CAN VARY FROM TEST & VALIDATION TO ALSO INCLUDE TECHNICAL LEAD. HAVING A GENUINE INTEREST AND EXPERIENCE WITH DEVELOPMENT AND TESTING OF EMBEDDED SYSTEMS IS SOMETHING WE VALUE HIGHLY.
Python, Java, C, C++
HiL or SiL
CAN, CANOE / CANalyzer or similar tools.
ISO-26262
Experience in the automotive industry.
Meritorius:
Jenkins, Selenium and CI/CD.
ISTBQ certification.
DOORS.
Previous experience from setting up test benches.
ABOUT ALTEN
ALTEN is one of Europe's largest consulting companies within Engineering, IT and Life Sciences with over 54,000 employees in more than 30 countries. We're a global actor with a local presence with 1400 committed colleagues in offices from Lund in the south to Skellefteå in the north. Our engineers carry out complex and highly technical projects throughout the product development chain of the most prestigious companies in sectors such as Automotive, Aerospace & Defense, Energy, Manufacturing, Public Sector and Life Sciences. For four years in a row, ALTEN has been named one of Sweden's most attractive employers by Karriärföretagen, an award for employers that offer unique career and development opportunities.
