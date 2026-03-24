Embedded Systems Engineer and Scrum Master
Avaron AB / Datajobb / Södertälje Visa alla datajobb i Södertälje
2026-03-24
, Salem
, Ekerö
, Nykvarn
, Botkyrka
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Avaron AB i Södertälje
, Nykvarn
, Botkyrka
, Huddinge
, Sundbyberg
eller i hela Sverige
About the Company
Avaron AB is a growing consultancy specializing in matching the right expertise with the market's most interesting assignments. As an employee of Avaron, you work on-site at our clients - combining the security of permanent employment with the variety and growth opportunities of a consulting career.
About the Assignment
You will take on a hybrid role that combines embedded systems engineering with Scrum Master responsibilities in a team working within the body domain. The assignment has a strong hands-on and investigative focus, where you support the team by solving technical issues, building system understanding, and creating structure in a changing environment.
You will work closely to the product, analyze problems, and contribute to improvements in system behavior and technical documentation. At the same time, you will support the team with coordination and follow-up through Scrum ways of working.
You will be part of a smaller team and collaborate with internal stakeholders in an automotive embedded systems setting.
Job DescriptionInvestigate problems and trouble reports in embedded systems.
Read project definitions and analyze technical impact.
Perform hands-on testing in vehicle.
Analyze log files and identify root causes.
Participate in systemization work and contribute to improved system understanding.
Drive technical investigations and support documentation, including SSER.
Act as Function Owner with responsibility for follow-up and coordination.
Lead Scrum ceremonies such as daily meetings, sprint planning, and retrospectives.
Support team follow-up, progress tracking, and structure.
Requirements3-5 years of experience in embedded systems development within requirements, testing, or implementation.
Experience working with C++ and/or Simulink.
Bachelor's or Master's degree in Engineering, for example Electrical, Computer, Mechanical, or a similar field.
Professional English.
Nice to haveExperience within automotive or vehicle embedded systems.
Previous experience from a large vehicle manufacturer and knowledge of automotive electrical systems.
Previous Scrum Master experience.
C/CE or D/DE driver's license.
What We OfferPermanent employment at Avaron AB
Occupational pension (4.5% up to 7.5 IBB, 30% above)
Wellness allowance of SEK 5,000 per year
Application
Selections are made on an ongoing basis, so we recommend that you apply as soon as possible.
Here is how the process works:
Apply for the role with your CV through our recruitment platform, Teamtailor - use the apply button on this page.
Our recruiters review your CV against the requirements in the ad - make sure it clearly shows how you meet each one. We may ask follow-up questions.
We present you to the client with a tailored CV.
The client invites you for an interview or lets you know they are moving forward with other candidates.
If the client wants to proceed after the interview, Avaron signs an employment contract with you. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-03-27 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-7450494-1909469". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Avaron AB
(org.nr 559175-4279), https://jobs.avaron.se
Södertälje centrum (visa karta
)
151 32 SÖDERTÄLJE Jobbnummer
9815649