Embedded Software Platform Architect - Software Platforms
Volvo Business Services AB / Datajobb / Göteborg Visa alla datajobb i Göteborg
2025-08-19
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Volvo Business Services AB i Göteborg
, Mölndal
, Kungsbacka
, Stenungsund
, Borås
eller i hela Sverige
"Founded in 1927, the Volvo Group is committed to driving prosperity and shaping the future landscape through sustainable transport, mobility, and infrastructure solutions. By offering trucks, buses, construction equipment, power solutions for marine and industrial applications, financing and services that increase our customers' uptime and productivity.
Our headquarters are in Gothenburg, Sweden. Volvo Group shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm."
Are you a Software Architect with a passion for pushing the boundaries of automotive software development? Join our team as we revolutionize the industry with cutting-edge solutions by providing the next generation of Base Software Platform.
Who are we?
The mission of Software Platforms within Computational Software Infrastructure (CSI) is to provide the best in class embedded software platform & technologies, that enable software-driven transport solutions for the Volvo Group. We believe in "Software-Defined Everything" and strive to be in the forefront. We foster teamwork and collaboration with a continuous improvement mind-set.
We are responsible for the complete life cycle, from strategy to maintenance of the on-board software platforms.
What you will do
As an Embedded Software Platform Architect with expertise in software platforms, you will play a pivotal role in designing and implementing groundbreaking software solutions for automotive applications.
Responsibilities:
* Lead the design and architecture of our software platform based on AUTOSAR within Function Safety mechanisms and enabling ADAS functionalities.
* Collaborate with cross-functional teams to gather requirements and translate them into technical designs.
* Develop and enhance platform architecture, ensuring scalability, reliability, and high performance.
* Lead the integration of the Board support packages (BSP) and configuration of AUTOSAR components.
* Ensure compliance with the latest automotive safety and security standards (e.g., ISO 26262, ASPICE, Cybersecurity).
* Provide technical guidance and mentorship to development teams, fostering growth in architectural best practices.
* Drive platform modularity and reusability to support diverse application needs.
* Oversee integration and validation of third-party software and hardware components.
* Contribute to continuous integration/continuous deployment (CI/CD) processes for embedded platforms.
* Support platform documentation and knowledge sharing across teams.
Who are you?
You are a fact-based, solution-oriented, and experienced Software Architect who thrives in dynamic and fast-changing environments. You bring structure, drive improvements, and take ownership to move things forward with a positive mindset. Flexibility and pragmatism are your strengths, you know when to follow processes and when to adapt to meet tight deadlines and customer needs. With strong analytical, problem-solving, and communication skills, you handle differing opinions constructively and find compromises that benefit the team. You value long-term growth and continuity, mentoring others while continuing to learn and develop with the company.
Requirements:
* University degree in Computer Science, Software Engineering, or a related field.
* Proven experience as an Embedded Software Architect in automotive software development.
* Deep expertise in AUTOSAR.
* Proficiency in C, C++ or Embedded C.
* Strong understanding of software architecture and design principles, patterns, and best practices.
* Experience with multicore and real-time operating systems (RTOS).
* Familiarity with hardware-software integration and low-level driver development.
* Experience with middleware and base platform design for ECUs.
Meritorious experience:
* Experience with function safety and Safety Mechanisms (Safe state, safe computation, safe boot, safe handover, etc.).
* Knowledge of ADAS, and autonomous driving functions.
* Experience with POSIX and Adaptive AUTOSAR.
* Experience with CI/CD pipelines and automated testing for embedded systems.
* Experience with platform virtualization and hypervisors.
Ready for the next move?
If you want to be part of a highly skilled and diverse team shaping the future of platform software and toolchains for Volvo Trucks worldwide, this is your opportunity. Here, you will find room for professional growth and intellectual development in an inclusive culture that values diversity, creativity, and new ideas. Most importantly, you'll have the chance to make a real impact on the future of sustainable transport.
Who we are and what we believe in
Group Trucks Technology are seeking talents to help design sustainable transportation solutions for the future. As part of our team, you'll help us by engineering exciting next-gen technologies and contribute to projects that determine new, sustainable solutions. Bring your love of developing systems, working collaboratively, and your advanced skills to a place where you can make an impact. Join our design shift that leaves society in good shape for the next generation. Ersättning
Undefined Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-09-07 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "23951-43597591". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Volvo Business Services AB
(org.nr 556029-5197) Arbetsplats
Volvo Group Kontakt
Elif Saglik 031-660000 Jobbnummer
9466106