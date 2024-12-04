Embedded Software Engineer
2024-12-04
Are you passionate about embedded systems and eager to work on innovative, high-performance technology? Join our client's team as an Embedded Software Engineer and play a crucial role in developing cutting-edge software solutions for smart devices and next-generation technology.
About the RoleAs an Embedded Software Engineer, you will design, develop, and maintain embedded systems, ensuring the software runs efficiently and reliably on hardware. You will work closely with cross-functional teams to create scalable, high-quality solutions, tackling complex challenges in a fast-paced environment.
Key Responsibilities
Design, develop, and maintain embedded software for high-performance, reliable systems.
Collaborate with hardware engineers to optimize software and ensure seamless integration with hardware.
Write clean, efficient, and maintainable code in C/C++ or other embedded languages.
Test and debug embedded systems, ensuring performance and stability.
Participate in design reviews and ensure adherence to best practices and coding standards.
Integrate embedded software with other components and third-party services.
Support deployment and maintenance of embedded systems in various environments.
Contribute to continuous improvement using Agile methodologies (Scrum/Kanban).
Required Skills and Experience
Proven experience with embedded software development in C/C++ or other embedded programming languages.
Strong knowledge of embedded systems, microcontrollers, and hardware-software interaction.
Experience with real-time operating systems (RTOS) and low-level programming.
Familiarity with communication protocols (e.g., UART, SPI, I2C, CAN).
Experience with debugging tools and hardware testing equipment.
Understanding of power optimization, memory management, and performance tuning in embedded environments.
Fluency in English, both written and spoken.
Bachelor's degree in Computer Science, Electronics, or related field (or equivalent experience).
Preferred Qualifications
Experience with Linux-based embedded systems or Android development.
Familiarity with version control tools (e.g., Git) and CI/CD pipelines.
Knowledge of wireless technologies (e.g., Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, Zigbee).
Experience in Agile development practices (Scrum/Kanban).
Passion for staying updated with the latest embedded technologies and trends.
If you're excited to work on innovative embedded systems and contribute to the next wave of smart technology, we'd love to hear from you!
Location: MalmöStart: ASAP Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-05-23 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Eeze Consulting AB
(org.nr 559051-4393), https://www.eeze.nu/ Arbetsplats
Eeze Kontakt
Hassan Hossein hassan@eeze.nu 0720403955 Jobbnummer
9045577