Embedded Software Engineer
Volvo Business Services AB / Datajobb / Göteborg
2023-06-08
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige
, Mölndal
, Borås
, Trollhättan
, Uddevalla
eller i hela Sverige
Transport is at the core of modern society. Imagine using your expertise to shape sustainable transport solutions for the future? If you seek to make a difference on a global scale, working with next-gen technologies and the sharpest collaborative teams, then we could be a perfect match.
This is us, your new colleagues
Do you want to join a dynamic and agile development team, directly contributing to the Volvo Group transformation towards sustainable mobility?
Our team at Powertrain Electrics & Electronics develop embedded solutions for full electric/hybrid powertrains, hydrogen technologies, engines, and transmissions for the complete Volvo Group. In practice we develop the next generation embedded software for all our propulsion in-house control systems, and we are now in search for new innovative coworkers.
We are a global team, and you will join our core software development center located in Lundby, Gothenburg.
The software platform provides a large set of generic services, like electronic hardware abstraction, central diagnostic functions and various communication tasks. The development is targeting advanced automotive multicore MCU's and electronics.
About the role
As an Embedded Software Engineer, you will be in the heart of the development of future electric propulsion solutions. You will work with the specification and design of software architecture, implement, verify, integrate, and test embedded software, as well as developing test frameworks. We can offer you both fun and exciting challenges.
The software platform includes for example MCU low level drivers as well as device drivers for all connected peripherals, CAN and ethernet communication stacks. Other features are the real time OS configuration, diagnostic event manager and ECU power management.
Additionally, you will help improving our way of working, development tools and continuous integration framework.
We are looking for you...
• who are eager to grow as a professional, with an open mind and proactive approach. With a strong drive and creativity, you provide ideas and bring solutions, from system design to verification. You are a team player and enjoys teamwork but can work independently likewise.
Requirements:
B.Sc./M.Sc. in Embedded Software, Electronics, Physics, or equivalent education.
Several years' experience in software engineering and embedded real time systems programming.
Skilled in C, Python and Git.
Fluent in English, both verbal and written.
Ready for the next move?
If you want to make a real impact in your career, the transportation business is where you want to be. We look forward to meeting you.
For additional information, contact Tobias Pettersson, Group Manager Embedded Software Platform Emob and Diagnostic, at +46 31 322 2382
