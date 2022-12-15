Embedded Software Engineer - C/C++ Developer
Are you passionate about improving modern solutions and contribute to future and emerging technologies? Are you also on the look-out for new and exciting challenges? Then you should apply right away!
What we offer you:
Every employee is equally valuable in the success of ALTEN! We believe in growing together by offering opportunities, development and togetherness. ALTEN operates in several different industries, having a wide variety of assignments, coaching managers and training through ALTEN Academy, which means that it will always be possible to develop at ALTEN. Your wishes will guide your way forward.
As a consultant, you will get the genuine team feeling at your assignment but also a wonderful togetherness at ALTEN. Through our different internal networks, such as Women@ALTEN and ALTEN Sports you will get the opportunity to drive topics and activities that are close to your heart. At ALTEN, we think it's important to have a balance between work and spare time, which is why we offer three extra days off a year. We have a collective agreement and offer benefits like pension, insurances and wellness grants.
Your role as Embedded Software Engineer - C/C++ Developer:
You will develop state of the art technology together with electronics engineers, firmware and software developers.
The role as an Embedded Software Developer will mainly involve developing clean, testable maintainable C and C++ code within ongoing projects. You are used to working in an agile environment and appreciate complex architecture. You will will work in the entire development process within industries like:
Automotive, Telecom, Electrification, Aerospace & Defense, MedTech, Energy, Railway
Our biggest priority is always to match you against missions that interest you. We are looking for both Junior developers as well as more Senior engineers.
Who we are looking for:
We are looking for Embedded System Engineers towards our customers working within Vision Systems. For these roles we think that you typically have a background within Embedded Software Development in either C or C++. It is meriting if you also have experience from Bash, Python Docker and Jenkins.
Within Safety Critical Systems we are looking for Embedded Developers who have a strong background within C development in complex system. Typically, you also have some experience of Yocto and Buildroot as well as with microcontrollers.
As Embedded Software Developer towards Automotive you typically have a strong background in C/C++ Development as well as knowledge of CAN protocols. It is meriting to have experience with, Autosar Classic or Adaptive.
We handle the applications on an ongoing basis, so do not hesitate to contact us today - we believe in growing together!
Due to Christmas holidays, we will go through the applications in the beginning of January. Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year!
About ALTEN:
ALTEN is one of Europe's largest technology and IT consulting companies with over 45,000 employees in over 30 countries. Our engineers carry out complex and highly technical projects throughout the value chain of the most prestigious companies in all sectors, such as Automotive, Telecom, Industry, Energy, Aerospace & Defense and Life Science. In Sweden, we are over 1300 committed employees with 11 offices in 10 cities - from Lund in the south to Skellefteå in the north.
For the fourth year in a row, ALTEN has been named one of Sweden's most attractive employers by Karriärföretagen 2023, an award for employers that offer unique career and development opportunities. Welcome to read more about us at alten.se
