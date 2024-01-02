Embedded Software Developer wanted for Connected Products
Embedded Software Engineer -Connected Products
At Axis Communications we are passionate about creating a smarter and safer world! We have delivered several groundbreaking products and look forward to pioneering many more. Would you like to join our team? We are now looking for an Embedded Software Developer to join the System Products team at our HQ in Lund, Sweden.
Who is your future team?
You will be part of our Embedded Software team at the department of System Products. We develop the software used in a variety of products within AXIS body worn solutions along with our initiative within wireless products. Our team is involved from start to finish when developing new products, all the way from early conceptual work to ramp up of mass production and launch. In our projects we collaborate with different competence areas as mechanics, electronics, industrial design and production technologies to name a few. Within the team we also have responsibility for the software in our departments released products, making sure that the code is maintained, and that new functionality is added when needed.
We help and share our knowledge to reach our common goal, to release products in the right time and with the right quality.
What you'll do here as an Embedded Software Developer:
The position is hands-on in a very skilled and technically strong team that values individual growth, teamwork and great spirit. The team consists of engineers, both junior and senior, working together in an open climate. In the role as embedded software developer at System Products you take ownership for the project you are working in but you also feel the joint responsibility that all the projects in our department move forward and meet their targets. We succeed at this working as a team. Development is primarily done in C with some parts in Python, always in an embedded Linux environment for our products. We use Jira and Git. As a developer you are responsible for your code and integrating it to master.
The responsibilities of the role include:
* Developing software both in Linux kernel space and user space
* Developing and delivering new features to our products
* Mastering complex problems within recording and storage solutions
* Involved in debugging and fixing bugs
* Optimizing our embedded system performance
* Continue the thrilling development path to keep launching new competitive products and solutions!
Who are you?
We are looking for a team player who finds it easy and stimulating to work with new people spread out in our own organization and through our external partners. Like us, you value teamwork and want to contribute to our great team spirit. You are creative and like to share your ideas and knowledge with the team. You have experience from developing embedded software and feel ready for the next step in your career.
We'd love to hear that you have:
* A few years of relevant work experience in C programming, preferably in an embedded environment like Linux
* Engineering bachelor's or master's degree in computer science, physics, mathematics engineering or equivalent
Even better if you have one or several of the following qualifications:
* Experience with embedded devices
* An interest in Software design and architecture
* Experience in C++/Python/Go
* Experience working with Git, Gerrit, Jira
* Working knowledge of test automation and build systems
* Feeling comfortable with Agile working methodologies
* An interest covering the whole product cycle meaning everything from product definition, implementing features to finished product and maintenance.
* Experience in Telecommunications 3G, 4G LTE, LTE-A, 5G
* Wi-Fi
* GPS
* Power saving algorithms
What Axis have to offer:
At Axis, great ideas have a way of becoming great products. Together we collaborate with partners worldwide to deliver customer solutions. Ever since the start of the company, we have blended commitment to deliver with taking a break for a game of table tennis or a classic Swedish "fika". The Axis culture is successful and hard to copy and must be experienced. If you yearn for an open company where everyone strives for the next level together, you have come to the right place to explore your potential. You will be part of a team of great colleagues that enjoy going to work in the morning.
Ready to Act?
Are you thrilled about the job description and found a personal match? Send in your application!
Come join us and get the chance to work at the forefront of technology and be a part of a great team. If you have any questions, get in touch with hiring manager Sebastian Andrén at +46 46 2721800.
About Axis Communications
Axis creates network solutions that provide insights for improving security and new ways of doing business. Through continual innovation since 1984, Axis is the industry leader in network video, and offers products and services for video surveillance and analytics, access control, intercom and audio systems.
We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive environment for all employees. Our commitment to inclusion across gender, age, identity and experience drives us forward. Axis has more than 3,5 00 committed employees in over 50 countries and collaborates with partners worldwide to deliver customer solutions.
Together, we re-imagine tomorrow
