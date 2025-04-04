Embedded Software Developer and Architect
Quokka AB / Datajobb / Göteborg Visa alla datajobb i Göteborg
2025-04-04
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Quokka AB i Göteborg
, Västerås
eller i hela Sverige
At Quokka, we see each other as individuals with potential - not just as a set of skills. When you join us, you become part of an exciting journey and a community that supports each other and our customers. We're passionate about giving our people the tools and space they need to grow - personally, professionally, and together with Quokka as a company. Our goal? To build meaningful relationships and create technology that makes a difference.
Quokka - Care, Joy, Curiosity, Innovation
The quokka (yes, the world's happiest animal!) inspires us with its curiosity and positive spirit. We're a tech center in Gothenburg that embraces the "Quokka attitude" through our core values: Care, Joy, Curiosity, and Innovation.
We provide engineering services to some of Sweden's most exciting companies - from large players to fresh start-ups - and we also run our own innovation hub where employees and partners can explore and grow business ideas. This mix makes us a unique player in the tech world.
Embedded by Quokka
We're a community of engineers working at the forefront of embedded systems and software development. Our customers operate in transport, logistics, connectivity, household tech and more - and we're right there with them, helping build tomorrow's solutions.
You'll get to work hands-on with real products and systems, either with our customers or in our own innovation initiatives. And you'll always be part of a team that shares knowledge, supports each other, and grows together.
The Quokka Way
We believe in being curious about our surroundings and the people around us. Curious about technology, new challenges and our own development. While being curious in finding new ways forward we believe in being caring and spreading joy. We like to call it the "Quokka Way" of doing things!
We are looking for authenticity, kindness, and willingness to share experience and joy. Someone that is engaged and wants to develop and listen to others. We believe that we do this together and your contribution to us, and ours to you, is key in the success.
What You Bring
A BSc or MSc in Embedded Systems, Computer Science, Software Engineering, Electrical Engineering, or similar
5+ years working with embedded systems, embedded software, or electric vehicle development
Experience with embedded programming (C/C++)
Familiarity with Agile ways of working
Comfortable working in English - spoken and written
Knowledge or experience in embedded hardware and circuitry
Bonus if you also bring:
AUTOSAR knowledge
Experience with TDD and CI tools (Git, Jenkins, etc.)
Understanding of design patterns
Python or CANalyzer/CANoe experience
Familiarity with NXP or Infineon processors
Experience in developing ASIL B compliant software
Why Join Quokka?
Sure, we offer the usual - wellness allowance, pension, insurance, and a union agreement. But the real reasons to join us are these:
You're not just another employee - you're part of the team, and your voice matters
We have a unique company culture built on trust and collaboration
You'll get to help shape something new
You get the best of both worlds - start-up energy with financial stability
We keep things flat and open - no hierarchies here
Ready to Explore?
We're always curious to meet new people. So if this sounds like your kind of place, don't wait - send us your CV and a short intro to application@quokka.se
and tell us what you'd like to work with.
And hey - if your profile isn't a 100% match, that's okay. We're more about the right personality and attitude than ticking every box. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-04-14
E-post: application@quokka.se Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "Embedded by Quokka". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Quokka AB
(org.nr 559154-1700) Arbetsplats
Embedded by Quokka AB Jobbnummer
9267190